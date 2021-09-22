A beloved youth pastor from Myanmar was reportedly shot dead while helping to rescue a congregant from his burning home after militants attacked it on Saturday.

The Christian Post said Thantlang Centennial Baptist Church Pastor Cung Biak Hum from Myanmar's Chin state trended in social media because of his violent demise over the weekend. While the Thantlang Centenary Baptist Church confirmed Hum's passing on Sunday through their Facebook page.

Hum, based on his Facebook Page, is married with two sons. The young pastor is reportedly pursuing his masters of divinity degree from the Myanmar Institute of Theology in Yangon. Opening his Facebook page, one would be met with the social media platform's automatic message, "Remembering Cung Biak Hum.We hope people who love Cung will find comfort in visiting his profile to remember and celebrate his life."

A Netizen named Nyein posted on September 18 photos of the incident that showed houses burned by the Junta.

"In pictures, More than 15 houses have been burned down in Chin State's Thantlang Town, and they cannot stop the fire since 3:30 pm this afternoon.6:40 pm, A man identified as Cung Biak Hum, a Christian youth pastor at Thantlang Centennial Baptist Church was shot dead by the Junta," Nyein announced.

Accordingly, the mass burning of the once-beautiful Chin State was afterwards met with protests by residents led who ended up clashing with the Junta. "Revolutionary youths" were reported to continue the protests until Tuesday "to end the Military dictatorship" in the country.

Myanmar succumbed to military rule in February when the Junta detained 24 high-ranking officials that included President Win Myint and Democratic Leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Christians in Myanmar have pleaded for prayers due to the violent takeover that was said to be a result of the dissatisfaction with the election results.

News on the military forces' violence against citizens shocked the world in early March when more than 38 people were killed in one day across various Myanmar cities. The day was described as the "bloodiest day" since the coup began. Prior to the said news, the military forces were already arresting Christians after raiding churches and seminaries.

Former Maine Congressman Tom Andrews pointed out in a tweet on Sunday that Hum's death is a reminder to the world of the ongoing violence in Myanmar that needs to be given attention.

"The murder of a Baptist minister and bombing of homes in Thantlang, Chin State are the latest examples of the living hell being delivered daily by junta forces against the people of Myanmar. The world needs to pay closer attention. More importantly, the world needs to act," Andrews remarked.

Andrews, who is a Robina Senior Human Rights Fellow, announced in a succeeding tweet that he will raise the matter to the United Nations in line with its upcoming 16th Meeting for its 48th Regular Session on Human Rights. Andrews happens to be a United Nations Special Rapporteur.

"Today (22 Sept) I will tell the UN Human Rights Council that the junta has escalated its human rights violations and attacks on the people of Myanmar and that complacency and inaction should not be acceptable options. The session begins at 15:00 CET," Andrews said.