An explosive report revealed that non-COVID cases such as murders and suicides have been classified as "COVID deaths."

WND said Investigative Reporter Sharyl Attkisson released a report on the misreporting of COVID-19 cases.

"As hindsight comes into clearer focus, we're learning a lot about mistaken advice and policies amid the Covid-19 pandemic. One still murky and disputed area involves the death toll, now upwards of 640,000 in the U.S., according to CDC. Some insist the true count is much higher; others claim it's lower. Today, we begin with the startling results of our investigation that found in some documented cases, news that Covid was the cause of death was greatly exaggerated," Attkisson said.

The report cited two deaths that involved a homicide-suicide in Colorado last year, both of which were erroneously reported as a COVID-19 death. The specific case involved Kristin Reilly who was reportedly shot by her husband, Lucas, in the head. Lucas then committed suicide by turning the gun on himself after reportedly murdering his wife. The Colorado officials reported that the two deaths were caused by COVID.

Attkisson highlighted that the Grand County Coroner Brenda Bock made notes on the reason of the actual deaths. Bock pointed out that the death certificates never mentioned the Reillys dying from COVID and instead specified that there were from wounds caused from gunshots. The state website, however, claimed they were COVID deaths.

"I had a homicide-suicide the end of November (2020), and the very next day it showed up on the state website as COVID deaths. And they were gunshot wounds. And I questioned that immediately because I had not even signed off the death certificates yet, and the state was already reporting them as COVID deaths," Bock revealed.

"So we have a homicide, suicide, nothing to do with COVID," she added.

Bock brought the matter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis who replied with his own disbelief in the state's system data. However, Polis said "he wasn't going to have them remove it (the homicide and suicide victims) from the count because all the other states were doing it that way so we were going to also."

Attkisson also reported about another two alleged deaths that were presented on the Colorado state website as being due to COVID. These two persons who supposedly died of COVID, however, "were actually still alive."

Curious as to why the two supposed COVID deaths wasn't in her record, Bock investigated the matter and informed Grand County officials about it. Their response, as per Bock, was like "Oh, well that was a typo. They just got put in there by accident."

Widespread anomaly

Chief Medical Examiner James Caruso from Denver pointed out these incident are not isolated but is happening statewide, in other rural counties in Colorado.

Caruso disclosed that some mistakes in reporting, which happened at "maybe" the state and even federal levels, were made when cross-referencing of COVID tests are being done. The consequence, he said, is that people were automatically classified as a COVID death even though this is not the actual cause of their demise - just because they previously tested positive with the virus.

"I think early on, the people signing the death certificates probably were doing it accurately. But at some level--maybe the state level, maybe the federal level--there's a possibility that they were cross-referencing COVID tests. And that people who tested positive for COVID were listed as a COVID-related death, regardless of their true cause of death," Caruso said.

In June, Christianity Daily reported that Alameda County in California mistakenly inflated the reporting of its COVID-19 deaths by 25%. The County announced that its previously announced 1,634 deaths was decreased with 411 cases to 1,223 deaths only after being reviewed and adjusted.

The county reasoned that they were following the "expansive definition" of COVID-19 deaths wherein those who tested positive despite being not the direct cause of death was recorded nonetheless as such. The changes were implemented after the county reviewed the guidelines released by the California Department of Public Health.

WND raised in its report that the misreporting of COVID-19 death tolls was "blatantly political" and blown up during former President Donald Trump's presidency. The media has been "conspicuously silent on about the same number of deaths under Biden's presidency," such as for the first 300,000 or 400,000 recorded, the report said.