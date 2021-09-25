Health officials under the U.S. government are still continuing its tirage against Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug designed for use by both animals and humans which recently gained attention for its benefits to COVID patients, despite having been in use for other purposes for years.

In fact, there were about 88,000 weekly prescriptions for Ivermectin in the U.S., mostly for COVID patients, causing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue a warning, "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."

But Dr. Jane M. Orient, the Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has had enough of the FDA and the Biden administration's hindering of alternative COVID treatments in lieu of the vaccine. Dr. Orient declared in a WND op-ed that the FDA has "no right to decide that I must take the COVID-19 vaccine, supposedly to protect the vulnerable of the herd. By the way, it doesn't."

Dr. Orient emphasized that while the FDA is "right" in saying humans "are not a horse," the Ivermectin that the feds have tried so hard to malign and prevent people from using against COVID was "first developed for use in humans."

"Like a lot of drugs, including antibiotics, ivermectin has veterinary uses. It was, however, first developed for use in humans. Billions of doses have been taken by humans, especially in Africa, where it has been a miracle cure for river blindness among other dread parasitic diseases," Dr. Orient wrote.

Ivermectin actually won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2015 and is included in the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines.

"The FDA also has NO authority to dictate or deny medical treatment. Once it approves a drug for safety for any indication, it does not have the legal right to tell physicians that they can use the drug for this, but not for that," Dr. Orient argued, and she's absolutely right. Doctors still have the last say on which drug they believe can benefit their patients, depending on what they are diagnosed with or are experiencing.

Dr. Orient also pointed out how when a patient takes a prescription to the pharmacy to access medication, the pharmacist just provides the patient with the medication without asking what it's for. The only reason why diagnosis codes are used is for additional details for insurance companies such as Medicare or Medicaid, which will cover the treatment costs. The AAPS director said that these insurance companies "decide what to cover - they are not supposed to dictate what you can obtain. Neither are government agencies like the FDA or persons who are not trained to practice medicine."

However, Dr. Orient said, the case is different now with Ivermectin. Suddenly, pharmacists demand to know if a patient is to use Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID. Now because people are afraid of getting questioned, shunned, or discriminated against, they turn to veterinarians and and feed stores, which of course offer a different Ivermectin formulation because it's for animals, "because doctors refuse to prescribe, or pharmacies refuse to dispense the human formulation."

This puts patients at even higher risk of overdose or misuse.

But Dr. Orient isn't alone in advocating for Ivermectin as a COVID treatment. Mississippi's Public Health Association president Catherine Moring, who tested positive for COVID, admitted to using Ivermectin as a treatment, Bloomberg reported. But despite the state's Public Health Association president herself advocating for Ivermectin, the association remains hesitant to promote it as a COVID treatment.

"When dosed appropriately and given under the care of a physician it's one of the safest drugs on the market," Moring, who is also the and the executive director of a wellness center at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston, explained. "People are getting Covid and they're getting scared and they think more is better-and that's why it's getting a bad rap."

Ivermectin also came up in public comments in a recent DC advisory meeting on vaccine boosters. Brian A. Wilkins, who runs the "The COVID Blog," argued to health authorities, "If you truly cared about public health, you would recommend Ivermectin for treatment and prevention protocols, and stop the propaganda against this drug."

It appears that people are fighting back against the mainstream media's narrative that Ivermectin is an ineffective COVID treatment. This year alone, there has been 1.2 million retail prescriptions written for Ivermectin, compared to just 340,000 in 2020.