After declaring the Taliban's commitment to "make sure that Afghanistan is not the field of conflict" and that they "[do] not have any kind of hostility or animosity with anybody" because they "would like to live peacefully" and "don't want any internal enemies and any external enemies" in August, the Afghan militant group's leader has announced that they will resume its barbaric punishment on those they find guilty of breaking any Islamic laws.

The announcement came via Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a founding member of the Taliban, who announced on Friday that such practices will continue under their new rule.

"We have pardoned anyone, all those who had fought against us. We don't want to repeat any conflict anymore again," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promised in August, as reported by Al Jazeera. "We want to do away with the factors for conflict."

However, Turabi announced in a conversation with the Associated Press that public executions, amputations, and other brutal forms of punishment is important to their rule because it is done in the name of "security." The Taliban leader, who lost a leg and an eye fighting the Soviets in the 1980s, argued, "Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security."

Turabi said, however, that the Taliban will "develop a policy" for public executions and torture to be less eventful as it was previously. He added that these gruesome punishments, which were carried out as a public event, were necessary to deter lawbreakers.

He even credited his enthusiasm for amputation as the reason why there was "complete safety in every part of the country" under Taliban rule.

According to Breitbart, Turabi was unimpressed with the Biden administration's declaration of international disapproval of the Taliban's brutal ways. President Joe Biden in his U.N. General Assembly speech on Tuesday said that a Security Council resolution will be "laying out the expectations to which we will hold the Taliban when it comes to respecting universal human rights."

Turabi retorted, "No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran."

It's worth noting that the Taliban are not seeking to impose Islamic Sharia law on Afghanistan only. Rather, they are seeking to put the entire world under Sharia law, which means they will continue to wage jihad until that happens. This means they will persecute Christians, especially those who were former Muslims.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International released a briefing titled "Afghanistan's fall into the hands of the Taliban," in which they reported on how the Taliban have already committed several human rights abuses, including the targeted killing of civilians and solders, preventing humanitarian supplies from entering the Panjshir Valley, and re-establishing restrictions on women.

"In just over five weeks since assuming control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have clearly demonstrated that they are not serious about protecting or respecting human rights," Amnesty International's Deputy Director for South Asia Dinushika Dissanayake said. "We have already seen a wave of violations, from reprisal attacks and restrictions on women, to crackdowns on protests, the media and civil society."

Breitbart reported that the Taliban have resumed its barbaric ways following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, publicly showing their gruesome side once more. Over the weekend, the militant group hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Herat. Taliban officials brought in four bodies to the central square and moved the three to other parts of the city to be displayed in public. They explained that the four were kidnappers who were caught and killed by police on Saturday.

A Taliban commander who did not identify himself explained, "The aim of this action is to alert all criminals that they are not safe."