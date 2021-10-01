Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn reportedly told abortion supporters during a hearing that for pro-lifers, "science is on our side."

The Christian Headlines said Blackburn made the statement on Wednesday during the Senate hearing on the Texas Heartbeat Act, more commonly called Senate Bill 8, that was called for by Judiciary Committee Chair and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. The hearing was entitled "Texas' Unconstitutional Abortion Ban and the Role of the Shadow Docket."

Durbin argued during the hearing that Senate Bill 8 "flouts the Supreme Court's long-established precedent in Roe v. Wade and effectively bans nearly all abortions in Texas." Durbin also raised that by not blocking the said law, which bans abortions on pregnancies six weeks above where a heartbeat has already been detected, the Supreme Court abused its power. He added said that millions of Americans should not be stripped of their "constitutional rights for millions of Americans most especially at the level of the Supreme Court.

"Science is on our side," Blackburn rebutted citing ultrasound result, which she highlighted can change minds especially once the 3D images of the unborn child reveals whether it's a boy or a girl.

"There are so many of my friends that used to say, 'Well, you know, I'm pro-choice.' And then their daughter or daughter-in-law has a sonogram-3D. They can see the images. They know if they're having a girl or a boy. And they began to make those plans. They began to decorate those nurseries. They celebrate this life, because they can see those features (in the baby)," Blackburn shared.

"And for me, it was a joyous moment. My second grandson--I looked at those features, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, he's going to have my eyes.' And that is where science comes into play on this," she continued.

"(So) I do think we have to look at the fact that science is on our side on this," she stressed.

Blackburn, a renowned pro-life, have actually introduced in January the "Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act" which intends to close loopholes from Planned Parenthood in using taxpayer funds for abortion.

However, the bill never progressed and was now overshadowed by the Women's Health Protection Act that Congress passed last week. The Women's Health Protection Act is said to be the most extreme abortion-on demand legislation that overthrows state laws protecting the unborn and approves use of taxpayer fund for the procedure.

Texas Senator John Cornyn pointed out during the hearing that based on statements made by the Committee and chosen witnesses, that the intention of the hearing is more to "harass" and malign the Supreme Court for their actions that they can not defend being an independent body out of serving a particular political party's interest.

Cornyn then turned the table on Texas Representative Donna Howard who has been speaking against Senate Bill 8 during the hearing. Cornyn asked her if she would vote for the Women's Health Protection Act, which she in turn avoided answering by stating that it is a "medical matter" between a doctor and the mother.

However, Cornyn pressed her and asked on the whether Howard is aware of the "advances in medical science" in so far as "science tells us that an infant can feel pain" when the woman is in 20 weeks of gestation.

In August, a group of medical doctors sent an amicus brief to the Supreme Court containing 4D ultrasound images to update the justices on the advancements in the medical field in determining the viability of the unborn in an effort to overturn Roe v. Wade. The brief was inline with the hearing of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that the Supreme Court has scheduled for December.