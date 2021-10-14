1990s "Superman" Actor Dean Cain blasted DC Comics for making the world-renowned hero a bisexual and said the action is not "brave" or "bold."

FaithWire said the lead cast of the former television show "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" called out DC Comics for depicting the superhero as a bisexual. Cain, during an interview with "Fox & Friends" shared his opinions in the new comic series of DC that involved the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Jon Kent, being a bisexual in a romantic relationship with Jay Nakamura, a male reporter.

As reported previously, DC Comics explained that the new series is a "bold new direction" for the superhero for he will now be susceptible to cultural pressures and one of which is being bisexual. The new Man of Steel actually has someone always "there to care for" him in the person of Nakamura in the series and they will be fighting against climate change, "the deportation of refugees," and other "real world problems" people of today can easily associate with.

DC Comics writer for the new Superman series Tom Taylor said the new Man of Steel symbolized hope, truth, and justice being the most powerful superhero. Taylor alluded disappointment for not being able to come out with a Superman of having color.

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity. (The) new Superman had to have new fights--real world problems--that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world," Taylor said.

However, Cain disagrees that making the Man of Steel a bisexual is something "bold" or even "brave." Cain pointed out if such a thing was done by DC two decades ago, he'd accept that as something brave especially if the hero would be fighting for real issues.

"If they had done this 20 years ago perhaps that would be bold or brave. But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran, where they'll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay," Cain said during the interview.

Cain, who has become a political commentator, said DC's actions was not really surprising considering other superheroes have been given new identities following the LGBTQ+ ideology, pinpointing Robin of DC Comics for being bisexual and Captain America of Marvel being homosexual. Cain condemned the shallowness of what the new Superman was up against and pointed out that braveness really involves something more, particularly fighting "real evil" that involve "injustices," "corruption," and "trafficking."

"They're talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees and he's dating a hacktivist--whatever a hacktivist is, Why don't they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he's protesting? That would be brave, I'd read that," Cain pointed out.

"Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban--that would be brave," he added.

"There's real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking--real and actual slavery going on... It'd be great to tackle those issues," he stressed.

As expected, Cain received some bashing from the cancel mob in Twitter, being called a "bigot" and "racist" because of his interview.