The next "Superman" might not be what fans of the original comic franchise expect to see.

CBN News reported that DC Comics have just announced that a new Superman, Jon Kent, is coming--one that reflects the LGBT ideology described as a "bold new direction" and is susceptible to the cultural pressures of today for he is bisexual.

Jon Kent is said to be the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane but ends up having a romantic relationship with a male reporter named Jay Nakamura because the latter "is there to care for the Man of Steel."

A steady barrage of LGBT content

DC Comics' revelation comes seven months after Marvel announced that they will be coming out with a gay Captain America. The proclamation was in line with the 80th anniversary of the cartoon character and will be represented in the new series by a gay teenager named Aaron Fischer.

The writer of the new Superman comic series, Tom Taylor, explained in a tweet on Sunday that "everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes." Taylor then announced the new hero's identity and shared a photo of the Man of Steel kissing Nakamura from the article on it by The New York Times. He also expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to work with DC Comics on it. Taylor elaborated that Superman's symbolism of hope, truth, and justice are identifiable to most people today.

"Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics," Taylor disclosed.

The New York Times called the new comic series "politically progressive" for not only having a "same sex relationship" but also combating against "climate change," "high school shooting," and protesting "the deportation of refugees in Metropolis." Taylor told The New York Times that it was necessary for the new Superman to have "real world problems" being the most famous superhero.

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity. (The) new Superman had to have new fights--real world problems--that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world," Taylor revealed.

Disney announced a similar move for its "The Proud Family" that will be coming out in 2022 with gay multi-ethnic dads raising a racial activist daughter. Disney was reported in August to be targeting families and their children with pro-LGBT offerings such as the "Jungle Cruise" and a new "Muppet Babies." Disney revamped their cartoons for children in May by turning it into a full-blown propaganda show on pro-LGBT woke culture.

Meanwhile, Cartoon Network is ahead of the game as it disclosed last December that it has partnered with an LGBT group to educate kids on "gender identities" through a comic strip that makes use of gender pronouns. Cartoon Network revealed its move to indoctrinate children in February when it released an anti-racism program called "See Color."

The LGBTQ+ Agenda was revealed in a controversial video where gay mean threatened to "convert your children" with their ideologies. The video involved the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and was a music video entitled "A Message From The Gay Community." The video repeatedly spoke that they were "coming for" the children of conservatives to "convert" them into becoming LGBT.