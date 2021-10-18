Gospel singer and worship leader Chris Tomlin and the Australian youth band, Hillsong UNITED, announced their collaboration for a long-awaited tour in 2022.

Speaking to The Christian Post, UNITED's Jonathon Douglass declared that the concert aims to bring hope to people.

"We want these nights to be about hope, the living hope, and for people to leave with a little more of it than they came in with. Music has the power to touch people in this way, and I'm excited for that," he said.

"We want people to leave with the understanding that there is a greater hope in this world. This is a critical moment in time for people to be reminded that there is a true and living hope, and that's obviously Jesus. That is what we proclaim with these nights," Douglass also stated.

For Tomlin, the tour seeks to remind believers that music is a way to worship and connect with God.

"For me, what is so important to remember is that music is God's idea... God gave us not only a way to worship Him but also to connect and communicate with Him through music. Worship is different from any other concert. It's your soul connecting to God. It's eternal and an opportunity to join in everlasting praise."

Douglass pointed out that sharing their songs to the world is their ministry, expressing excitement for the upcoming event as another opportunity to glorify the LORD.

"Our ministry is first to the Lord and then to people... We have so much hope for this coming tour and are looking forward to seeing people face-to-face and gather[ing] together again across the globe to magnify the name of Jesus," he said.

Tomlin hopes that through the tour, God will touch them beyond expectation.

The "Tomlin UNITED Tour" is set to visit 33 cities across the United States, which commences on Feb. 9 in Greensboro, North Carolina and concludes on April 13 in Duluth, Georgia.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, Oct. 22.

The tour is offering a pre-sale promo that provides exclusive access to premium seats, rewards and a chance to win a "Flyaway" for two at their show in Los Angeles on April 2. Other prizes include VIP tickets for an exclusive tour experience.

Chris Tomlin and Hillsong UNITED

Regarded as one of the most successful contemporary Christian singers, Chris Tomlin is a multi-awarded artist who earned recognition in various award-giving bodies such as the Grammys, Dove Awards, BMI and Billboard Music Awards. He sold more than 9 million records and had 17 No. 1 singles on radio. Further, he was awarded with the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award, as well as Pandora's BILLIONAIRE award, for more than a billion radio streams of his music.

In the same way, Hillsong UNITED is also an immensely successful band, topping the Billboard charts and winning numerous awards. It is composed of Hillsong Church worship leaders, including Taya Smith-Gaukrodger, Joel Houston, Matt Crocker, Jad Gilles, Jonathon Douglass and Benjamin Hastings. Launched in 1998, it has since been touching the lives of millions of people around the world through songs which the group itself composes.