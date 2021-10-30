WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Thursday cosponsored a resolution supporting parents' rights to be fully and actively involved in the education of their children.

The resolution (S.Res.431) also condemns recent actions by the Biden administration to politicize and weaponize the Justice Department to intimidate and silence parents who speak out to protect their children from harmful curricula.

"Parents have a basic right to shape the education of their children," Wicker said. "Recent attempts by the Biden Administration to silence parents who disagree with the divisive ideas being taught in many American schools should be met with a forceful rebuke. I am glad to join so many in the Senate to stand for parents, students, and the future of our education system."

"Parents should be encouraged to be involved in their children's education, not intimidated into silence by school boards, administrators or, worse, an overbearing federal government. President Biden's use of the Department of Justice to violate the free speech rights of parents is completely unacceptable," Hyde-Smith said. "Our resolution condemns those actions and fully supports parental rights to be an active part in their children's schooling."

While the resolution encourages schools and parents to engage in constructive and open dialogue regarding educational policies, the measure also demands Attorney General Merrick Garland rescind his Oct. 4, 2021, memorandum that "inappropriately directs Federal law enforcement resources to be used against parents advocating on behalf of their children against harmful school policies, curricula, and instructional materials."

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced the resolution with 30 cosponsors, including Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

Read the full text of S.Res.431 here.

