The Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed on Wednesday, October 27, the results of its review on the abuse committed by faith leaders and clergy.

As per The Christian Post, the Wisconsin Department of Justice came out with a total of almost 180 reports of abuse perpetrated by leaders from various faith traditions and religious organizations. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement that the review seeks the healing of victims and aims to prevent future abuses.

"Thank you to the courageous people who have come forward to provide information about clergy and faith leader abuse. This review seeks to help bring healing to survivors and to help stop future harm, and we continue to encourage survivors and others with information to report," Kaul said.

The Wisconsin DOJ said that they have also received reports of abuse from non-religious organizations during the six-month period review. Some of the said reports were actually inflicted by the same abuser. While 80% of the cases received were particularly on abuse and 20% convey the manner of response the religious organization had in line with a reported abuse.

The review highlighted that the ages of those who reported abuses ranged from 18 to 75 years old. It added that there were reported instances of abuse that occurred in every Roman Catholic diocese in the state.

The DOJ said that having various ways victims can report abuse enabled the latter to get their much-needed help. This is the reason they have placed a special notice in their website that invites victims to report clergy and faith leaders who inflicted sexual abuse, whether it happened in the past or is currently happening.

"DOJ continues to receive reports online and by phone. The phone calls can provide a meaningful opportunity for survivors to share their report with a trained victim services professional. Many survivors have chosen to speak at length about their experience with a DOJ victim services professional, with some calls lasting more than two hours," the DOJ said.

The notice in the DOJ website clearly assures victims of their reports' confidentiality as a means to encourage them to report abuses.

"The primary goal of this initiative is to provide victims and survivors with an independent and thorough review of the sexual abuse committed by clergy and faith leaders in Wisconsin, no matter when that abuse occurred. Through this initiative, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) will provide victims and survivors with a safe and confidential means to obtain support from the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services and referrals to available services," stipulated the notice.

The DOJ then forwards to law enforcement officials the reports they receive for verification through the victim services office and a prosecutor. It normally takes several months after the report is received prior to its completion. The DOJ issues a summary report on the review's finding once their inquiry is completed.

Besides Wisconsin, Kansas and Pennsylvania are the other states that have launched an investigation on clerical abuse. Pennsylvania's 2018 grand jury report detailed the cover up on crimes committed by Catholic clergy. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations particularly launched in 2019 one against the Catholic church involving 74 cases.