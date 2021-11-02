#NextGenProphets and Toach Ministries International co-founder Craig Toach reminds Christians that they have the power in Christ to overcome the schemes and trickery of the devil.

Toach provided a concrete illustration for this in a recent article for Charisma. He pictured an unjustly accused man who has no idea about the legal system or his rights. The guy was obviously fighting an uphill battle. His lawyer would fight the system on his behalf, educating him on his legal options and pursuing them in court to release him.

"Today, I'm here to tell you that you're acting like that innocent man when it comes to the spiritual realm and your rights!" exclaimed Toach.

Before making a point, he delivered a brief history lesson to get his readers up to speed - particularly those who are new to the Christian faith's spiritual dimension.

The heavens and the earth were created by God the Father. Everything was "good" until Lucifer became envious of the devotion directed towards God and attempted to seize it for himself. He failed. A third of the angels were also expelled from heaven on that day, which kicked off what would come to be known as the Great War.

Since then, Satan's life goal has been to topple the Lord and weaken everything having to do with Him, Toach noted. Satan was so enamored with the Lord's plan that he fabricated his own empire in his own image.

He won a decisive triumph by having Adam and Eve sin in the Garden of Eden by using deception. He seized control and rose to the position of global ruler. After that, everything on the planet underwent radical transformation. The world deteriorated from a picture-perfect haven to a horrific wasteland in a matter of decades.

However, when Jesus entered the picture, He took the troubles of the whole world upon Himself on that cross and won the victory for mankind.

"In that moment, the world was liberated, and a transfer of power took place," Toach wrote. "Jesus' act transferred the title of this world into His hands and under His covering. Satan was ousted from power, and Jesus took His place!"

Consequently, people all across the world began to be liberated from Satan's grip. As a result of Jesus' act, man was granted rights to this planet and was put under the care of his Savior.

Jesus' victory over the devil is secure. When Jesus ascended to the throne, He did so as a representation of mankind, reclaiming the authority that God had given to Adam but that the devil had stolen by trickery.

But despite the fact that Satan is a defeated foe, he is very crafty. He has the ability to persuade people that he still has power on earth. Toach's piece for Charisma is based on this premise.

"I want you to think on that," said Toach. "If you can get that penny to drop, you've just been given your first right as a citizen of God's kingdom. Jesus is your rightful liberator, and you don't have to answer to Satan."

"So why do we, Christians, worry so much about what the enemy is doing and how powerful he is? He's only as powerful as we allow him to be," he continued. "An ousted leader of a country has no power unless the people allow him to have a voice and allow him to influence them. I don't know of any country that would allow that to happen except one: we Christians!"

But on the ground of physical reality, Toach acknowledges that even after coming to faith in Christ, many people are still suffering from disease, poverty, dread, and concern in all areas of their life.

"Simply put, we're still listening to the lies of the ousted dictator," he remarked.

"Child of God, it's time for you to walk in the rights given to you on the day you were born again," Toach proclaimed. "My grandson had the full rights of an American citizen from the moment he was born, yet he couldn't speak. In time he'll mature and will get to know his rights better to stand on them more. It's the same for you; a born-again citizen of Christendom. Blood and life paid for your liberty and kingdom rights. Never forget that."

"So next time you face a situation and Satan tries to accuse you, I want you to go in there knowing your rights," he asserted. "I want you to bite like a bulldog and say, 'No! I won't allow this dictator and his accusations any place in my life. I invoke the rights the Lord Jesus gave to me; my birthright and stipulation given to me in the Bible!'"

To conclude, Toach quoted John 10:10, which reads as follows: "The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly."

This serves as a good reminder to Christians not to jump into full-blown panic mode when faced with difficulties. They also have no reason to be surprised by recent events. The devil and his croonies are only doing what is expected of them. Those who are Christians, however, have nothing to be afraid of. They only need to learn to "invoke the rights the Lord Jesus gave (them)" as Toach so brilliantly phrased it.

A great example of what that would look like is what Christian author Joshua Marcengill wrote about "COVID Illness Includes Demonic Attack" and "How To Rebuke COVID-19 Death Threats."