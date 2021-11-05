Grammy Award winning musical artist Justin Bieber and his wife, model and host Hailey Baldwin recently shared personal details about their three year marriage and why they came close to breaking up. Baldwin, who is the 22 year old daughter of Stephen Baldwin and his wife, Kennya Deodato, admitted feeling overwhelmed when she and the pop star went through a rough patch early in the three-year marriage.

CBN News reported that Baldwin recently visited the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast, in which she revealed that Bieber's mental health problems were difficult to deal with after he admitted to having "out of body experiences." Bieber shared that there were nights when he would journal about his thoughts on his wife and "[prayed] that God would protect her" as they navigated through life as a married couple.

Baldwin recounted how she called her mother "a few different times," including once when she and her husband were in Brooklyn. The 24 year old model admitted to crying on the phone, telling her mother that "I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever."

Baldwin shared that her mother was "so calm on the phone" when she told her daughter that "It's going to pass, you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you." But it was not only her mother's advice that got her through the difficult situation.

"I also just think I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him," Baldwin spoke of Bieber. "I just wouldn't do that to him."

Bieber and Baldwin wed in a New York City courthouse sometime in September 2018 and held a formal wedding ceremony near South Carolina iin 2019. Baldwin admitted that the first year of marriage was not easy for both of them, as their union was also met with challenges, such as Bieber being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

But Baldwin stuck with Bieber through all of it because she said she was "not that type of a person" to "[abandon] somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life." But the model was not without her doubts if her husband would pull through. She rose above those doubts and clung to the belief that "He's going to be through it" despite not knowing "how long it was going to take."

Bieber credits time for "healing" things between him and his spouse. He said that "showing up for each other every day, being consistent, me seeing that she wasn't going anywhere" helped him deal with his "rejection issues" and helped him become "more secure with where we're at in our relationship."

The 27 year old singer added that choosing to get married to each other was a serious commitment that required them to take a "step of faith." Baldwin, on the other hand, said they were committed to fighting for each other and their relationship.

According to the Independent, the couple also had to fight against "narratives" about the two, especially when they got together after Bieber's widely publicized breakup with longtime girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Baldwin shut down rumors that Bieber mistreated her, saying, "It's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite."