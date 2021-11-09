Known theologian Dr. Michael Brown maintains that believers are the safest place for the hurting and nonbelievers to share their grief and questions.

Dr. Brown talked about his new book, "Has God Failed You?" on the Greenelines Podcast. He also shared some everyday steps to take for one to proceed in the right course.

In a short discussion of his work, Brown said that his wife was an atheist before coming to faith in Christ. He said that she has helped him in understanding how atheists think throughout the years in order to develop methods to reach them. She also encouraged him to incorporate their inquiries in his forthcoming book.

Citing a chapter from his book titled "Permissions" Brown advised Christians to grant people permission to question and to extend mercy to them.

He added that in his own ministry, he encouraged individuals who were doubtful to come forward with their questions. Brown claims that rather than lording over his theological knowledge over them, he urged them to seek answers to their issues together.

"Give people, as I said, permission to doubt and encourage them to develop an honest relationship with God," he said.

This way, Brown noted, instead of hiding their true feelings, skeptics and unbelievers might get connected to strong believers with whom they can communicate their issues.

He also placed an emphasis on helping individuals in comprehending God's character.

"He does not run out to crush us. He's not looking for opportunities to hurt us, either," he said.

While acknowledging God's attribute of justice, Brown emphasized that the person of Jesus in the New Testament is a reflection of God in the flesh.The majority of the passages depicted a kind-hearted person.

"Some of the ideas of the atheists is that the God of the Bible, especially the Old Testament, was this vengeful, angry, petty God," he said. "Just an extended ego trip and looking for excuses to crush the make the smallest mistake."

Regarding the passages in which he is characterized as angry, Brown explained that in a number of ancient Greek variations, the phrases showing Jesus as "angry" in the English text do not come from a position of hatred against people, but rather from a place of grief over the wicked conduct.

Because individuals have various challenges, Brown counseled Christians to prioritize sincerely loving the person to whom they are attempting to reach out.

"Love gets in the boat in the middle of the storm," he said, noting that quoting scripture verses won't help much, but sitting with that person with love will help them see and understand God's love for them.

Brown also offered the following advice to newbies and long-time Christians who feel terrible when they fail to adhere to their spiritual practices such as bible reading and prayer.

"I would say number one, determine that you will recognize that things will not just change both the same and the same," he said.

He advocated converting any perceived weakness into strength by not being too hard on oneself when unable to pray for an extended period of time or read significant passages of the Bible.

"If you weren't reading the Bible, just read a chapter. And if you mess up the next day, you don't have to double it. Just start again," he said.

"Take a step in the right direction," he continued, adding that cultivating such disciplines will result in a deeper knowledge of God.

Furthermore, he said that drawing close to God may include switching off the television and phone in order to spend extended periods of time alone with God.

"Hold on," he said. "Hold as if your life depended on it. And every day come back. Go back to God."