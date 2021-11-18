Here's something fun to look forward to throughout the upcoming holidays.

On Nov. 16, Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham teased the forthcoming ChristmasTime at the Ark Encounter and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum on his blog.

According to Ham, the first evening (5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) of ChristmasTime and ChristmasTown in 2021 will be held on Nov. 26, 2021. Admission is free to the public and will continue until Dec. 30 on certain nights. People who live in the eight surrounding counties of Grant, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Pendleton and Gallatin in Kentucky and Dearborn in Indiana are exempt from paying for parking.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for local believers to invite their friends and family members to a Christ-centered Christmas event that's fun for the whole family," said Ham.

ChristmasTime at the Ark Encounter

The Ark Encounter's grounds and Ararat Ridge Zoo are illuminated in a stunning light show throughout the holidays, including the 510-foot-long Ark itself. Guests may engage with the zoo's animals on the property. Traditional Christmas songs and a special presentation starring the Ark's resident performers, Southern Salvation, and children from Twelve Stones Christian Academy will be performed in the Answers Center's 2,500-seat auditorium.

Encounter the Wonder Christmas, a 70-foot-wide LED screen, and live animal presentations are also available at the Answers Center.

"You can enhance your Christmas experience with purchases at any or all of the following experiences: camel rides at the Ark, a zip over the trees, a trip back in time with our virtual reality experience, great food at Emzara's restaurant, and unique gifts (including many fair trade options) in our massive gift store under the Ark," noted Ham.

On ChristmasTime event nights, the Ark gift store will be open until 8:30 p.m. It will remain accessible to anyone without paying entry to the Ark exhibit.

ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum

It is said that the Creation Museum's ChristmasTown has the nicest garden of lights in the area, complete with a boardwalk, illuminated prehistoric dinos, and more. It's also a beautiful way to commemorate Jesus Christ the Savior's birth.

After that, people may visit Eden Animal Experience and see alpacas, goats, wallabies, pigs, and chickens, among other animals. At their live nativity Thursday-Sunday evenings, they'll also get to "meet" Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.

There will also be a playground for children to run about and play in, as well as Glice® (synthetic ice) rink where they can take a spin. It's also possible to warm up inside the museum with a holiday dinner, shopping, or the 4K planetarium show "The Christmas Star" (ticket purchase needed) or the "Encounter the Wonder" program (free).

Guests may also explore the museum's store for one-of-a-kind fair trade products, as well as unique garments, plush animals, toys, and books.

As a special noted, this year, the AiG team will close the displays inside the Ark and Creation Museum at 6 p.m., but everything else will stay open for the free Christmas celebrations until 8:30 p.m. to make room for the new attractions.