A Christian software developer is in the process of creating a video Bible app to help people with Dyslexia and other reading problems, as well as, young children who still can not read.

The Christian Headlines said Dave Pillow founded The Video Bible, which is an audio-visual platform that makes it easier for those to know the Holy Scriptures. Pillow revealed that The Video Bible is their "unique" take in presenting the Bible in a world that needs it.

"We have a heart for the Church around the world. We have a heart for the Lord, and we felt called to this. I think we want people to know Jesus better and that God loves them. We saw there was a need, and so we wanted to give people better access to God's Word," Pillow said.

The Video Bible still has no release date and is currently being developed through crowdfunding. Various Christian groups have provided support for it such as YouVersion, Biblica, and The Gospel Coalition. Those interested on this new platform have its website and YouTube channel to go to for now. The Bible app YouVersion, which recently celebrated its 500 millionth installation, also features some of its content.

Their website and YouTube channel has valuable resources that people with literacy problems and dyslexia are already finding useful. People who prefer to hear an audio version of the Bible also find their resources useful already at this point in time.

"We have gotten overwhelmingly positive reactions on YouTube and on the website. I think when it becomes an app, it will grow even more communities of believers because people can come together and listen and watch together on phones and other devices," Pillow revealed.

Pillow disclosed that the video-driven world of today makes The Video Bible more relevant. He cited that statistics show 20% of the American population of 75 million have reading problems while 35 million are dyslexic. This excludes the 54.1 million senior citizens whose eyesight have degenerated over time and makes reading already difficult for them.

"My neighbor said when you get older, it's harder to concentrate. So, it's helping her. This resonates with everyone. I think that in a video-driven world, it gives people the chance to engage the Bible in the way they address the media," Pillow disclosed.

In addition, Pillow pointed out that a third of the American population also have literacy problems. This he said this is a special need that God allows, which must not be left out.

"When your brain processes things differently, it's hard to read the world. People with learning disabilities are often seen differently. God wanted them to see and interact with the world in a different way, and they should have the ability to engage and read God's plan in His Word just like anyone else," Pillow emphasized.

However, Pillow clarified that The Video Bible is not a replacement for the Holy Scriptures. He said it only provides an additional manner of encountering the Word of God, which people should still strive to engage with in its original written form.

"Absolutely continue to read your handheld Bible. The audio Bible doesn't replace the written Bible. It enhances it. It's an additional way to connect to God," Pillow underscored.