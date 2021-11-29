Australian medicine regulators are now being questioned as to why they agreed to allow COVID vaccinations when there were more deaths recorded after the jab compared to other previous vaccines combined.

In February 2021, the Doctors for Covid Ethics filed a Freedom of Information request to the Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), a medicine regulator for the Australian government's Department of Health. The agency is tasked to regulate the quality, supply, and advertising of drugs and other medical and therapeutic materials. The Freedom of Information request then revealed that TGA did not analyze the limited study data for Pfizer's mRNA COVID vaccines before granting it approval for use in Australia.

According to Daily Expose U.K., the TGA responded to the Doctors for Covid Ethics in an email, writing in part, "The TGA now understands that you are seeking documents that confirm whether the TGA requested Individual Level Patient Data following the sponsor's application to the TGA for the provisional registration of its vaccine," referring to Pfizer. The email continued, "The TGA confirms that we do not hold Individual Level Patient Data in relation to this application for provisional registration."

According to the report, the TGA originally attempted to skirt the Freedom of Information request by asking for a six-month extension to allow them to "respond satisfactorily" to the request's amount of work required. However, when a complaint was filed at the Office of the Information Commissioner, the TGA confirmed that they had never seen or requested the patient data from Pfizer and had accepted Pfizer's claims as facts. This is despite Pfizer's alleged history of fraudulent claims.

The report said that Pfizer has been "fined £3,573,465,793.97p since the year 2000 for over 80 offences / violations," including "over £26.1million in Kickbacks and Bribery offences, £870million in False Claims offences and £2.5billion in healthcare related offences."

The report alleges that Pfizer's history of fraud and bribery may have something to do with the TGA's approval of their COVID vaccine despite not having accessed or analyzed patient data. The report added that there has been "6.5 times more adverse reactions, and 11 times more deaths being reported due to the jabs over a period of 8 months than have been reported to all other available vaccines combined since the 1st January 1971."

According to WND, TGA's "Database of Adverse Event Notifications," which is similar to the U.S.' Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), showed that over the last 50 years and 9.5 months, there has been "76 different vaccines available to the Australian public (excluding Covid-19 vaccines), and there have been 19,205 individual reports to all 76 vaccines combined, including 59 deaths." The TGA claims that "available vaccines caused 12,366 of those reported adverse reactions."

Meanwhile, when searching the database for adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, the report found that "there have been 81,318 reports made against the available Covid-19 vaccines, including 656 deaths" and that the TGA believes there is a possibility that the COVID jabs "caused 79.953 of those reported adverse reactions."

The conclusion drawn here is that since the beginning of COVID inoculation in February 2021, there has been "11 times more deaths, 4 times more reports of adverse reactions, and 6.5 times more reports of adverse reactions that the TGA suspects were more than likely due to the Covid-19 vaccines" versus other available vaccines combined in the last 50 years.

The most common cause of death following inoculation, as per the database, was "adverse event following immunization," followed by "dyspnoea (difficulty breathing)," "pulmonary embolism (blocked blood vessel in the lung)," "cerebrovascular accident (stroke)," and lastly, stroke.