Pro-life giant Susan B. Anthony List launched a campaign that pushes it is "time the law reflects Science" through the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The SBA List highlighted the need to modernize the laws of the United States in a tweet on Monday citing an article by National Review Editor-At-Large Kathryn Lopez on Science and the unborn.

"Science reveals the humanity of the unborn child and the cruelty of abortion, writes @kathrynlopez at @NRO," the SBA List tweeted using the hashtag #ModernizeOurLaw.

The pro-life organization's post included a photo quotation of Lopez stating that, "It is only in looking away from the reality of abortion that we tolerate it." Lopez' article highlights the contents of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's 49-paged brief sent to the United States Supreme Court last July in line with the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, which is a lawsuit against the said state in line with its Gestational Age Act.

In a pinned tweet, the SBA List raised that "It's time. #ModernizeOurLaw" that contains a photo with the message, "Isn't it time the law reflects the Science?" The post leads to the website they launch entitled, "Modernize Our Law."

"It's Time to Follow the Science. Science has advanced considerably since Roe and Casey were decided in 1973 and 1992 respectively. Modern technology allows us to observe more about life in the womb than ever before. We know that by 15 weeks, children in the womb have fully formed noses and lips, eyelids and eyebrows; they can suck their thumbs; and they feel pain," the Modernize Our Law website stated.

"Yet the United States remains one of just seven countries--including China and North Korea--to permit late-term abortion on demand. By contrast, 47 out of 50 European nations limit elective abortion prior to 15 weeks," the website pointed out.

SBA List also announced through a statement dated Nov. 24 that it will be hosting a press conference on Monday, Nov. 29, that will be graced by pro-life women leaders who will urge the United States Supreme Court to modernize American laws on abortion.

"Ahead of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser will host a virtual press conference with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to discuss the pro-life movement and role of state lawmakers in protecting life," the SBA List said in the statement.

"The Dobbs case involves Mississippi's Gestational Age Act, which limits abortion after 15 weeks. The Supreme Court will address whether all pre-viability abortion limits are unconstitutional," the organization added.

The statement also explained what their newly-launched campaign, Modernize Our Law, is all about, which is a multi-platformed approach also involving television and digital ads. As previously reported, SBA List spent $2.5 million for the advertising campaign in the hopes that the United States Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade as it hears the oral arguments on the Dobbs v. Jackson case on December 1.

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser raised that the three pro-life women leaders are not only "championing" the movement to save lives but are also empowering women through their legislations against abortion. Dannenfelser compared the actions of these women leaders against the men who advocated for Roe v. Wade.

"Nikki Haley, Kristi Noem and Kim Reynolds exemplify strong pro-life, pro-woman leadership--championing pro-life legislation in their states with courage and compassion. They represent thousands of women lawmakers nationwide - from statehouses to Congress--who are poised to lead fearlessly on the life issue as Roe v. Wade is finally dismantled," Dannenfelser said.

"In almost 50 years since Roe, women have achieved historic gains in representation, no thanks to the seven unelected men who imposed abortion on demand until birth on America under the guise of women's rights. Women's voices are heard now more than ever, as legislatures acting on their constituents' will advance hundreds of new pro-life laws a year, including limits on late-term abortion when unborn babies can feel pain. It is time to modernize our law and let the people and their elected representatives protect vulnerable women and children," she added.

Accordingly, SBA List has joined the amicus brief of the Dobbs v. Jackson case filed by 79 women lawmakers who wish that Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood be overturned for the good of the unborn and "the advancement of women."