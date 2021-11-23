Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), one of America's most prominent pro-life organizations, has just spent $2.5 million in an advertising campaign urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse its decision on the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, as justices are set to hear oral arguemnts on a big abortion case next week.

According to a press release, the SBA List's television and digital ads "highlight scientific advances that reveal the humanity of unborn children and the extremism of U.S. policy that allows unlimited late-term abortion up to birth." Next week, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguemnts on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which directly challenges the Roe v. Wade decision that prohibits states from banning abortion in the first two trimesters.

According to the Daily Caller, the $2.5 million ad campaign includes an ad in which a teenage girl named Annie Fitzgerald expressed gratitude that her birth mother decided to put her up for adoption instead of abort her, saying, "My life may not have mattered. I could have been an abortion. I am so grateful."

"I think it's time that the Supreme Court places limits on abortion...we have sonograms, we have 3D ultrasounds. It's a human life," Fitzgerald concluded. In another ad, an OBGYN by the name of Dr. John Bruchalski described show 15-week fetuses have thousands of pain receptors and that babies at this stage can hear and respond to their mother's voices.

"I find it amazing that when it comes to the care of human life at its most vulnerable stages we are relying on science and medicine that is over 50 years old," Dr. Bruchalski remarked. "I think it's about time for the law to catch up to the science."

Most of the pro-life ads are leaning into the science rather than religion, as the third ad features another medical doctor by the name of Dr. Casey Delcoco, who talks about the science of fetal development, reiterating that at 15 weeks, unborn babies are able to feel pain and can even survive outside the womb at 21 or 22 weeks.

She highlighted the "advances in modern medicine" and argued, "The scientific data that Roe v. Wade was based upon is antiquated. I think that the law should reflect the science."

The $2.5 million worth of pro-life ads are set to air on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News, Newsmax, CNBC and CNN networks. According to the Christian Post, SBA List allotted up to $10 million overall to its ad campaign ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of oral arguments of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is set to take place on December 1.

The oral arguments involve a challenge to a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. In the event the Supreme Court rules in favor of the state of Mississippi, which seeks to uphold the ban on abortion, the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade could be toppled down.