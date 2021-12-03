In order to freely live within the bounds of God's Word, a parallel Christian system must be built for everyone, says this Christian CEO.

For the last year or two, Gab CEO Andrew Torba has been writing extensively on the creation of a parallel economy and society, both of which use parallel internet infrastructure.

"I believe the idea of a parallel Christian economy is an idea whose time has come," he wrote for his November 29 blog.

He cited several ideas from Václav Havel's book titled, "The Power of the Powerless" to prove that building parallel systems works.

Havel is reportedly a political rebel in the Communist Republic of Czechoslovakia who went on to become the President of Czechoslovakia following the collapse of the Communist Regime.

In his book, Havel makes repeated references to the futility of participating in a corrupt political system with predetermined results. As a substitute, he suggests the establishment of parallel systems.This idea was also echoed by Torba back in February.

"The People are learning what the real problem in our society is: the globalist oligarchs. Not any one politician. Not this political party or that one. The entire system is corrupt. Banks, tech companies, media companies, schools, government, and on and on," he wrote that time.

"We must exit this broken and failing system and start building a new one immediately. We are not revolutionaries. We are not violent. We are reformers. We are builders. When we up and leave the existing system in favor of our own the existing system will crumble without us lifting a finger," Torba said.

Havel affirmed this in his book.

"One of the most important tasks the 'dissident movements' have set themselves is to support and develop them," he said.

Havel noted that every society's struggle to reject the system begins in the pre-political realm. Nonviolently, he said that individuals are trying to overthrow the system in their midst and construct a new foundation for their life, one that he described as "that of their own proper identity."

Rise of the Parallel Economy

Torba announced two significant developments in the alternative technology sector on Thursday, which he thinks will help Gab maintain its status as a multibillion-dollar company on the market.

Firstly, Trump's new social media business is looking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices at multiple times the price it demanded in a contract with an acquisition firm in October which, according to Torba has a "blank-check policy."

Despite Trump Media & Technology Group's claims that it is building a social media app, Newsmax reports that the company already stands to gain $293 million if its plan to list in New York via a merger with blank-check business Digital World Acquisition Corp is successfully completed.

According to the sources, Trump Media was valued at $875 million in total, including debt. To reflect Digital World's share surge after Trump fans and day traders purchased the company, Trump Media is reportedly now asking an extra $1 billion at a value close to $3 billion.

However, there is no public product, no consumers, and no income for this initiative as of yet.

"I truly hope and pray that the Wall Street short sellers and demonic hedge funds don't screw these good people over like they always do, but it appears that Trump Media itself is already doing so with this new billion dollar deal they have in the works which is reportedly going to massively dilute existing investors," Torba commented.

Earlier last week, Rumble, a Canadian video-streaming business, raised $400 million in a SPAC transaction.

For Torba, Gab will benefit greatly from these developments.

"Just based on Truth Social's market cap (no product, no users, no revenue) and Rumble's market cap, Gab is now easily a multi-billion dollar company," he said.

In fact, there has been an explosion in Gab's advertising service and hundreds of firms have joined the "Parallel Economy" on Gab in recent months.

"Many of these same investment bankers, venture capitalists, and hedge funds working with Truth Social and Rumble have already gotten wind of Gab's recent growth and have been reaching out to us in droves. To which we politely reply telling them to go pound sand," Torba noted.

To date, true freedom of expression is still alive and well on Gab. In contrast to what he calls Trump and Rumble's band of crooks, Torba said he has no plans to sell Gab to the Russian mob.

"We are building technology that powers a parallel Christian economy and defends free speech online for all people at all costs," he said.

"We don't need Wall Street Hedge funds to make that happen. We don't need a billion dollars to make that happen. We have The People and our faith in God to make that happen," he proclaimed.