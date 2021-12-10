A New Jersey-based university released the results of the survey it conducted last December 1 that a great number of Americans now believe there is a "war on Christmas" just like what former President Donald Trump said about it for years.

Faithwire explained that the belief that there is "war on Christmas" takes center stage annually when atheists contest the display of religious imagery at Christmas time. However, the belief has become more than a matter of politicians removing Christ out of the picture whenever Christmas is celebrated as a mere holiday.

In 2015, Trump announced before entering the White House that he will "be saying Christmas again," and he stayed true to his word: in December 2020, Trump delivered a very important and timely message to Americans on the true meaning of Christmas. His message repeatedly mentioned "Christmas" while it was broadcasted throughout the country and the world through various platforms-except mainstream media who reportedly censored it.

"As Christians everywhere know, the birth of our Lord and Savior changed history forever. At Christmas we give thanks to God, and that God sent His only Son to die for us and to offer everlasting peace to all humanity," Trump said.

Fairleigh Dickinson University, who conducted the survey, highlighted the increased belief that there is a "war on Christmas" is seen more in Hispanics, in Trump supporters, and in Republicans. The survey revealed that 37% or 4 in 10 Americans believe "that politicians are trying to remove the religious elements of the Holiday season." This data reflects a 29% increase to the poll results made in 2013. While only 37% "strongly disagree" that there is a "war on Christmas," reflecting a 54% decline to 2013 records.

The university highlighted that 66% or 2 out of 3 Republicans agree that there is a "war on Christmas". This reflects a 40% increase when compared to the 2013 data.

"The biggest driver of this change has been increasing support for the idea among Republicans, and especially among Trump supporters. Belief among Democrats and independents has not changed significantly in the last eight years," the Fairleigh Dickinson University said in the analysis of the survey's results.

While 51% of Trump supporters and 71% those who voted for him agree on the belief as against the 14% of Biden's supporters. This is somewhat similar to the 54% of "born again" or evangelical Christians that agree on the belief as compared to the 29% who do not have religious views.

Hispanic and Latino Americans have now joined those who believe that there is a "war on Christmas" at 39%, which reflects a big jump from the 9% of Hispanics who do "agree" and 1% who "strongly agree" in 2013.

Fairleigh Dickinson University Government and Politics Professor Dan Cassino alleged that the "war on Christmas" belief is "appealing" since it conveys the "victimhood" of Christians. It also is an indicator of how divided American culture currently is, which he said Trump made a centerpiece claim during his presidential campaign.

"The 'War on Christmas' narrative is appealing because it lets Christians lay a claim to victimhood. If you're part of a group that's been dominant for hundreds of years, movements towards equality tend to feel like discrimination," Cassino claimed.

"Trump made this claim a centerpiece of his Presidential campaigns and in the speeches he gave at rallies. His embrace of the war on Christmas narrative has made it an article of faith for his supporters," he added. "Republicans and Democrats are living in two different worlds, seeing different threats, so it's no surprise they have trouble agreeing on just about anything."

Statements such as Cassino's are but evidence of the reality of the war on Christmas and Christianity in general, and are reportedly contrary to unity and reflects a lack of respect for other people's religious belief.

Catholic Pope Francis pointed this out in statements made against the European Union, which released a document replacing "Christmas" with "holidays," as other institutions have done in the United States such as that of the Western Carolina University and the New Jersey Randolph Board of Education.

It is a "forgetfulness of what is a reality" as Vatican Secretariat of State Cardinal Pietro Paroline said on the matter and which Trump said in his 2020 message that acknowledges the reason of Christmas, which is Christ's arrival whose impact to humanity has "changed history forever."

