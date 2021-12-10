National Football League superstar Ben Roethlisberger exclaimed on national TV that "God is Good" for letting him and his team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, win on Sunday.

The Christian Headlines reported that Roethlisberger made two touchdowns and completed 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards on Sunday's win, which is regarded as the season's most dramatic game. Roethlisberger's efforts were backed by his team's defense that prevented a two-point conversion from the Baltimores in the last 12 seconds of the game.

This team effort led to the Steelers winning a one-point win at 20-19 against the Baltimore, regaining the previous week's loss at Cincinnati that was at a 41-10. The team's playoff hunt is kept at 6-5-1.

In a post-game interview with CBS News, the 39-year-old Roethlisberger credited the victory he experienced to God and to his team's efforts.

"God is good. This is how it's supposed to be. This is what this game always is and why this game is so much fun--this rivalry is what it is. I'm just so proud of the guys, the way they stepped up. We had guys go down, guys step up," Roethlisberger said.

"And then, of course, the defense at the end," he added.

Roethlisberger could not believe they won the game, which he regarded as an emotional win. He is said to be at the end of his career as rumors of his retirement has surfaced. He is expected to be considered as a Hall of Famer for winning the Pro Bowl six times and the Super Bowl twice.

"This game's unbelievable. This rivalry. I mean--to do this in front of the fans after last week. And to come out here at home, winning in front of these fans at this place, is just special. We love the fans, and we want to do it for them. Like I said, God is good, and we're glad we could get a win," Roethlisberger continued.

Sunday's post-win interview wasn't the first time Roethlisberger expressed his faith in God. Early this year, Roethlisberger revealed that the future of his career actually depended in God. Roethlisberger was not able to play mostly in 2019 due to an elbow surgery and his comeback for the 17th season ended with losing to the Cleveland Browns in January.

During the press conference of that grim game, Roethlisberger expressed his sentiments on what happened and revealed his uncertainty of playing for the 18th season. He pointed out that the decision to continue with his career would come after much prayer and discussions with people most close to him.

"I don't have any magical answers. We just didn't put it together. Tonight, the glaring issue is we turned the ball over, Roethlisberger said.

"It's going to start between me and God, a lot of praying. And then a lot of it is talking with my family--discussions, decisions. I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers still want me back, if that's the way we go. There will be a lot of discussions, but now is not the time for that," he disclosed.

Roethlisberger is the Steelers' nominee for the 8th Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which is given to players for their on-field sportsmanship. The award was established in 2014 in honor of Steelers Founder Art Rooney, Sr.