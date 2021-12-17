Wisconsin-based anti-religious freedom group Freedom From Religion Foundation made a mockery of the Nativity Scene through a full-page ad published in The New York Times on Wednesday that warns of an overturn of the United States "Supreme Court by Christian national forces."

Faithwire reported that the ad was in line with the oral arguments of the Supreme Court for the Mississippi Gestational Age Act on spotlight by the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization landmark case, which is predicted by many legal experts to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a statement, Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) said the "whimsical ad" highlights an "urgent message" in line with the 230th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights on December 15. The group revealed that an artist named Jacob Fortin is the person behind their ad's design.

The "whimsical ad" has a blue gradient background with the darker side on top and headlined by a white-colored "Joy To The World" set behind the "nativity scene," which is portrayed by the Statue of Liberty and the three Founding Fathers. On the manger is a piece of parchment while underneath this centerpiece is a subtitle "The Bill Of Rights Is Born." The ad, being made for an atheist organization, obviously rejects the true Nativity scene were Jesus, Mary, and Joseph are originally shown.

Text occupies the rest of the succeeding lines of the ad, and at the bottom it is shown that the ad is paid for by FFRF. The text and the floor on which the "nativity scene" characters stand is a similar looking parchment to that placed on the manger. The center highlighted text of the ad read, "Help Achieve True 'PEACE ON EARTH, GOOD WILL TO ALL.'," followed by an invitation to join foundation.

The atheist group stressed in their statement that they purposely designed their ad as such in protest of Nativity scenes displayed in government property, which they claimed is being "unjust." This is mentioned in the text of the ad itself.

"The scales of justice have been alarmingly tipped in favor of a privileged status for religion in our country. The capture of the Supreme Court by Christian nationalist forces is complete. A third of our high court and almost a third of our federal judiciary were appointed by Trump, and their influence and decisions are imperiling the precious American principle of separation between religion and government. All personal and civil rights--including the right to abortion--are in jeopardy," the FFRF ad said.

FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor called a "myth" that "matters of religion" are decided upon by whoever is the majority. Gaylor cited the Bill of Rights as allegedly stating something otherwise.

"One of the biggest myths we have to surmount in this country is this misconception that the majority rules in matters of religion. The Bill of Rights places individual liberties and freedom of conscience above the fray of tyranny of the majority. And that is something to truly revere--and celebrate!" Gaylor said.

Faithwire pointed out that anti-religion group's ad is an understandable reaction to the many faith-related issues being weighed by the Supreme Court lately, which include government policies affecting religious schools and abortion.

Nativity scenes displayed in public and government places have been constantly challenged by atheists such as the Woodring v. Jackson County case that was heard by the United States 7th Circuit Court in February. The case was filed by Seymour-resident Rebecca Woodring in line with the Nativity scene displayed in front of a Brownstown courthouse in Indiana.

While FFRF themselves filed a lawsuit against the St. Bernard's City Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio for displaying a Nativity scene in 2014.