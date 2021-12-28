The World Council for Health, which describes itself as a "worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups that seek to broaden public health knowledge and sense-making through science and shared wisdom," has released a declaration demanding governments and organizations to put "an immediate stop" to the distribution of COVID vaccines all over the world.

The group argues that the push for mass immunization violates not only common law, but also several international treaties.

In the declaration signed November 29, the global coalition of health experts demanded that "governments and corporations cease and desist from direct or indirect participation in the manufacturing, distribution, administration or promotion of COVID-19 experimental injections." The World Council for Health asserts that as per "recent studies" and "emerging research," COVID vaccines are "neither safe nor effective, and, in fact, are toxic" due to their "unknown and undisclosed ingredients."

According to LifesiteNews, the global coalition of health experts argued that COVID vaccines are still experimental and that its long term effects remain unknown today because "most clinical trials will be not completed until 2023, and some as late as 2025." The World Council for Health added that this "humanitarian crisis" must end because COVID vaccines violate several laws and the "Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Declaration, and other international treaties," which prohibit people from participating in medical experiments against their will.

Those who oppose COVID vaccine mandates repeatedly point to the provisions of the Nuremberg Code and the Helsinki Declaration to denounce vaccine requirements that create a divide and give privilege to those who are vaccinated and limit access to those who are not.

The World Council for Health, which was founded on September 23, 2021, cites several health experts to back up its declaration. These include Canadian health researcher and former Trump administration official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Alexander, and Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, and professor of medicine at Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center, who has also testified before committees of the U.S. and Texas Senate. The group also cites Dr. Robert Malone, who contributed to mRNA research that was used in the development of COVID vaccines.

"There is now more than enough evidence on the [UK] Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans," World Council for Health co-founder Dr. Tess Lawrie wrote in June 2021. "Preparation should be made to scale up humanitarian efforts to assist those harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines and to anticipate and ameliorate medium to longer term effects."

In the U.S., COVID vaccine mandates are met with legal challenges but health authorities such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the controversial White House chief medical advisor who is linked to the experiments that created COVID-19, urges more vaccine requirements.

According to the Associated Press, Dr. Fauci on Monday suggested a COVID vaccine mandate for domestic air travel amidst yet another spike of COVID cases nationally due to the Omicron variant. Dr. Fauci remarked, "When you make vaccination a requirement, that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated."