The widely popular Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is now home to a plethora of transgender content that kids can easily access these days. This is why child advocates who oppose the transgender ideology are sounding the alarm on the dangers of the youth being exposed to such content, some of which encourage other teens and youth to take puberty blockers or even undergo permanent surgery to remove essential body parts.

Just how much transgenderism or trasngender lifestyle content is on TikTok today? A Daily Mail report revealed that TikTok videos with the hashtag "#Trans" has been viewed more than 26 billion times.

Such videos include young trans people documenting the "various stages of undergoing experimental hormones and irreversible, body-altering surgeries to appear more as the opposite sex." Transgender creators, or video makers, present their videos in a fun, light-hearted way to attract viewers.

More concerningly is the fact that TikTok, which is owned by the Beijing-based technology company ByteDance, has not only overtaken Google as the most popular web domain in 2021 as per Faithwire, it is also very popular among the youth. TikTok's own data showed that more than one-fourth of its users or 25% are as young as 15 to 25.

Moreover, children aged 4 to 15 use the platform for about 69 minutes daily on average. That's more than one hour of exposure to content that parents may not necessarily monitor at all times.

"Gender is seen as the new rebellion," Stephanie Davies-Arai of Transgender Trend told the Daily Mail. "These social media platforms that promote medical transition should be made to include a warning on such material."

Transgender Trend is an organization that "advocates for the most vulnerable children who are caught up in the recent trend in society to replace the objective reality of sex with the subjective idea of 'gender identity' as the criteria for the being a man or being a woman." Davies-Arai remarked that TikTok is "hugely influential" and contains a trove of videos that "portray medical transition as cool and edgy."

Investigative blogger Jennifer Bilek, who writes at The 11th Hour and documented transgender activism's link to the medical-industrial complex, told the Christian Post that parents must be aware of how technology is being used as a tool to influence the youth. She explained that internet marketers are using the "power to sell us dissatisfaction with ourselves and then the cures for that dissatisfaction."

Bilek warned that children are more incapable than adults to realize what is going on, "especially when the marketing is happening on their own social media channels," which is why it is the responsibility of adults to "protect them from predatory marketers on their tech platforms."

Meanwhile, Kate Harris of the LGB Alliance, a coalition of dissident lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals, remarked that it was not a "coincidence" that Chinese-owned TikTok grew at the same time as the "exponential growth of children presenting with gender dysphoria."

She warned of the content being exposed to the youth including minors, "The message is so often, 'Don't involve your parents.'"