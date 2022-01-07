Crusaders Ministries' overseer Apostle John Eckhardt offered some suggestions on how Christians might flourish and prosper through these tough times, particularly in light of the present worldwide crisis.

Eckhardt based his exhortation on Psalm 37 in his Charisma Magazine blog titled "Triumph in the Face of Famine."

He specifically referred to Psalm 37:1-3, 11, which states: "Fret not thyself because of evildoers ... For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb. Trust in the Lord, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land. ... the meek shall inherit the earth."

He said that the world is the Lord's, regardless of what is happening on it, whether it be diseases, violence, or death.

Furthermore, he said that Christians have played a crucial role in preventing the spread of further evil on the planet.

"Despite the sicknesses and diseases, economic collapse, and social and political unrest that came, because of God's people and because of prayer and the spiritual power and authority that has been given to us in the name of Jesus, we were not consumed. You are still standing. You are still here," he said.

He also went into further depth about how biblical authority operates.

"The Bible says, 'The heaven, even the heavens, are the Lord's: but the earth hath he given to the children of men.' In other words, God has given us the responsibility to govern, to dominate, to have dominion and to exercise authority over the earth," he explained. "We are the ones who exercise dominion and ruling power on the earth. And that's what many of us did."

Christians, he said, seized control of every demon of dread, death, premature death, devastation, illness, disease, murder, hate, violence, apathy, prejudice, and racism and bound them during the height of the pandemic and the season of social and political turmoil.

Noting in Proverbs 18:21a that death and life are in the power of the tongue, the apostle encouraged Christians to be cautious of their daily oral confessions or pronouncements. He cited his personal experience as an example.

"There was a point near the beginning of the pandemic that it looked like the enemy was trying to attack my body. I said, 'I will not die. I will live.' This is the confession that came out of my mouth, and I encourage you to declare it now too," he shared.

He said that developing trust and expectation for God's promises to be fulfilled in one's life starts with one's words. Thus, he exhorts Christians to keep speaking and believing that God would provide for their needs even while they are facing difficulties.

"Just as the height of the pandemic came and went in the United States, this season you are in will pass too. What you are going through will come to an end. New glory, power and strength is going to come upon you. Things cannot remain the same, but God will sustain you and give you strength," he proclaimed.