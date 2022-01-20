MIT scientist Stephanie Seneff cast doubt on the safety of pediatric COVID vaccines, instead arguing that children must not be vaccinated because they are unlikely to die from the disease. She also warned that there will be an "alarming" increase in several major neurodegenerative diseases among children.

According to WND, Seneff said that these major neurodegenerative diseases are likely to happen increasingly among children. She wrote about it in the paper titled "Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19," which was published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

Seneff, who is a senior research scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, recently spoke with Fox News' Laura Ingraham and remarked that it's "outrageous to be giving vaccines to young people because they have...a very, very low risk of dying from COVID."

"So, they don't get a benefit and when you look at the potential harm from these vaccines, it just doesn't make any sense," Seneff argued. The MIT scientist added that repeated boosters will be "very devastating in the long term," adding that she has done a lot of research that helped her "[begin] to understand how the process takes place."

Seneff explained that the vaccine, once injected into the body, is taken up by immune cells and they "start making spike protein," the most toxic part of the virus. The immune cells then go into the lymph system and later end up in the spleen, where they create antibodies, which is its purpose.

"The problem is that those terminal centers in the spleen are really the place where Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases [start]," Seneff said. The MIT scientist said that diseases like Parkinson's are generated, which is why, "it feels to me like this is a perfect set-up for it."

When asked how parents should react to the government encouraging COVID vaccines, Seneff said, "They should do everything they can to avoid it. Absolutely everything they can."

In the paper, Seneff and her co-author Greg Nigh posited, "the prion-like action of the spike protein, we will likely see an alarming increase in several major neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, CKD, ALS and Alzheimer's, and these diseases will show up with increasing prevalence among younger and younger populations, in years to come."

On Wednesday, controversial White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may approve Pfizer and BioNTech's pediatric COVID vaccines for children five and younger in February, CNBC reported.

"My hope is that it's going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can't guarantee that," Dr. Fauci said during a conversation with Blue Star Families, a non-profit organization that supports military families. The infectious diseases expert, known for his direct involvement in the gain-of-function experiments that produced COVID-19, added that younger children will likely need three shots of the COVID jab, as two doses did not spark an adequate immune response as seen in Pfizer's clinical trials.