A "big surprise" is in store for vaccinated folks, MIT research scientist Stephanie Seneff warned.

Seneff recently spoke out about mRNA vaccines such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that are available in the United States right now. Seneff is a senior research scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and author of the book "Toxic Legacy, How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment." She also wrote a research paper with Dr. Greg Nigh titled "Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19."

COVID vaccines that utilize mRNA such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs use the coronavirus' spike protein to "[teach] our cells to become autonomous vaccine production plants," the World Economic Forum reported. It trains the bodies to recognize viruses.

Seneff argued in a conversation with the RAIR Foundation (via WND) that while working with Dr. Nigh, they discovered a study in India on how "if you expose human cells in culture to the RNA from the spike protein, they will make spike protein, they ship it out in exosomes. And then if you expose the immune cells in the brain in another in vitro study to those exosomes, they become neurodegenerative."

Seneff posited that when these exosomes that carry the spike protein enter the brain, the immune cells in the brain, which are called microglia, consume the spike proteins and "cause brain inflammation, brain damage, neurodegenerative diseases." She said, "Basically they hurt the brain very badly. I feel like the [COVID vaccines] are inviting a direct hit on the brain."

Seneff also warned that the spike proteins in COVID vaccines were designed to attach to ACE-2 receptors, thereby suppressing these receptors. The MIT scientist explained that the suppression of ACE-2 receptors "[cause] a lot of these other symptoms that we're seeing, heart problems and blood problems, thrombosis, loss of platelets. All these things are happening in response to this shutdown of the ACE-2 receptor."

According to WND, Seneff "anticipates that there will be long-term damage that won't instantly be linked to the [COVID vaccine]." She believes that auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases will "take 10 to 15 years before manifesting themselves" in the bodies of those who chose to be inoculated.

"We are in for a big surprise down the road," she said.

So what exactly are these auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases that may be caused by the COVID vaccines? Seneff said believes that inoculation will cause an increase in "Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD), a prion disease (or protein misfolding disease) comparable to mad cow disease" as well as Alzheimer disease, "which people are getting at an increasingly younger age." She argued that the "recklessly and haphazardly implementation of the vaccine roll-out" will cause major outbreaks of these and more diseases.

For now, though, the known side effects of these vaccines are heart inflammation, which The Blaze reported last week were seen in more U.S. military members who were inoculated than it was first reported. A study that analyzed U.S. military who were vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine concluded, "While the observed number of myocarditis cases was small, the number was higher than expected among male military members after a second vaccine dose."

COVID vaccines were also reportedly linked to deaths and other injuries. In fact, the number of deaths and injuries caused by or related to the different vaccines prove that they're just as deadly as COVID itself.