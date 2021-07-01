Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advisor to the White House expressed concern over the widening gap between those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated in the United States. In a conversation with CNN's "Don Lemon Tonight," Dr. Fauci stressed that the country might not meet President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of the American population by the Fourth of July.

Talk show host Don Lemon mentioned how FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb is concerned that there will be "dense outbreaks" in areas with low vaccination rates such as Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Wyoming with less than 35% of its population vaccinated, Breitbart reported. Dr. Fauci agreed that these states with low vaccination rates may see an outbreak of new COVID cases amidst the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

"That is something that we are very concerned about," Dr. Fauci admitted. "When you have such a low level of vaccination super-imposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, states, cities or counties [are] these individual types of blips."

Dr. Fauci argued, "It's almost like it's going to be two Americas. You're going to have areas where vaccination rate is high, where more than 70% of the population received at least one dose."

On the other hand, Dr. Fauci said that for those places which have only 35% of its population vaccinated, there will be a "high risk" of spikes in COVID cases. The NIH director added that the possibility is "entirely avoidable, entirely preventable" and pushed people to get vaccinated despite many reports showing vaccine-related deaths and dangers.

Just yesterday, CTV News reported that Health Canada had updated the labels for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to indicate information about rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the tissue around the heart.

Despite this however, Canadian authorities are pushing through with vaccinating citizens with the aforementioned drugs because they "continue to be safe and effective at protecting against COVID-19" and that its "benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh their potential risks, as scientific evidence shows that they reduce deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19."

The Hill reported in the U.S. that 60% of American adults have already been partially vaccinated, a statistic that does not quite meet President Biden's goal of 70% of citizens vaccinated by Independence Day. The delays were reportedly caused by the delta variant that originated in India. Vaccine hesitancy also factors in, especially when there were over 7,000 adverse events reported by Children's Health Defense in January.

More recently, Massachusetts reported over 4,000 breakout cases of COVID among fully vaccinated folks and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reported almost 6,000 death among those who received the COVID vaccine.

EDITOR'S NOTE: It's worth noting how several reports, citing reputable sources, have revealed that there appears to be a campaign to downplay cheaper treatments against COVID in favor of experimental vaccines that have been reported to cause deaths and/or at least injuries.

Dr. Stella Immanuel of Houston and Dr. Peter McCullough of Dallas both indicated how the government and media have worked together to cancel or downplay the effects of cheaper treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in order to promote and convince the populace to take experimental COVID vaccines which, according to a vaccine researcher, contains dangerous toxins.

A recent report from One America News Network reveals that doctors from England called for a "complete cessation" of COVID vaccine usage on humans, claiming there is "more than enough evidence to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans."

The doctors arrived at the conclusion after reviewing official public health records and finding that vaccines caused side effects such as bleeding, clotting, immune system reactions, unusual pain, neurological responses, adverse reactions affecting pregnancy, miscarriages, and loss of sight, hearing, smell or speech,

It's even more interesting to note how the authorities do their best to convince people, even fear-mongering, to get vaccinated for a disease that has a 99.997% survivability rate. Not to mention the fact that those who've already contracted it and survived gained natural immunity to it, which also nullifies any reason to get vaccinated for it.