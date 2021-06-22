Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a doctor by profession, is once more on the tail of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, reportedly stating that children should not be vaccinated anymore since the COVID-19 pandemic is essentially "over."

RedState said that Paul slammed Fauci for going against science, particularly on "discounting natural immunity," during an interview with Fox News on Monday. RedState pointed out the Paul has been the "voice of reason" by going against "mainstream thought" as well as "scientists in charge" like Fauci. Paul also backed up the testimony of former United States Center for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield on the source of COVID-19.

"This may be the biggest scientific error that Dr. Fauci has made so far and continues to make. He's completely discounting natural immunity--the immunity you get after you've had an infection. All of the scientific studies, and I emphasize that 'all,' hundreds of studies now show that you do have immunity. But if you discount that and you don't count it, then Dr. Fauci says, 'Oh no, we don't have enough people vaccinated, we're not at herd immunity,'" Paul said during the interview.

"Now we have to have mandates on the children, and we must force children of all ages to have the vaccine even though they don't get sick from COVID very often and they almost never die from it," He added. "He wants to force the vaccine on them because he makes a scientific error and doesn't count natural immunity."

Paul pointed out that reaching herd immunity is "enough." He said that current daily statistics on the cases of COVID-19 in the United States show that "incidents have gone down to nearly nothing, deaths are going to zero." He cited statistics that show 200 million Americans have already been vaccinated versus the 100 million who caught the virus, which he said equates to the entire American population.

"We are over this. We are at herd immunity, and so I don't think there's any reason to be forcing our children to be vaccinated, but it all comes from Dr. Fauci ignoring the science that you get natural immunity after you've had an infection," Paul stressed.

Fox News reported that, during the interview, Paul also slammed Fauci for his "lack of transparency over COVID origins."

In May's Senate Hearing, Paul accused Fauci of being "culpable" for the entire COVID-19 pandemic since he was aware of the gain-of-function research being conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that the NIH and the NIAID funded, although the latter denied the matter.

Paul first pointed out in April Fauci's knack for going against science due to the latter's post-vaccination mandate that the former actually called nothing but mere "theater." Fauci initially denied that it was anything but theater yet admitted a month after that he did wear masks for show since he was a renowned medical professional.

The CDC, in updating its guidelines for fully vaccinated people early June, has defined that herd or population immunity means that "enough people in a community are protected from getting a disease because they've already had the disease or because they've been vaccinated" but admits they are still learning what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated in achieving this.

"Population immunity makes it hard for the disease to spread from person to person. It even protects those who cannot be vaccinated, like newborns or people who are allergic to the vaccine. The percentage of people who need to have protection to achieve population immunity varies by disease," the CDC announced.