A doctor who faced the cancel culture's attacks for promoting hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as an effective treatment against COVID-19 is now speaking out to reveal the agenda behind the attempts to silence them.

According to Health Impact News network, Dr. Stella Immanuel, a medical practitioner from Houston, Texas, has successfully treated hundreds of her patients using HCQ, which she says helps with symptoms of COVID.

Last summer, she joined a group of doctors that traveled to Washington, D.C. to advocate for HCQ as an early treatment for COVID symptoms. Even though she did all she could to help others, she was still among the frontline doctors who suffered the brunt of cancel culture for opposing the COVID narrative that was fed to the public.

Her personal account of getting cancelled was discussed with Stephen Strang of Charisma News's "Strang Report" podcast.

After everything they've seen and experienced in D.C., Dr. Immanuel and others who hold the same beliefs concluded that the goal wasn't really about curing diseases, but about a propaganda.

"I knew that the battle was not a medical battle. It was a propaganda battle. It was a spiritual battle," she said.

The video of her and other frontline doctors from around the country had a huge impact on social media. In response, the Big Tech said that it was being pulled down because it was full of misinformation.

Following that, Dr. Immanuel said that she was assaulted from all sides to the point of being demonized, particularly when former President Donald Trump tweeted the video.

"Looking back at what happened, we could not have planned to go that level of viral," she said. "But the whole world was fed on the theory. In fact, everybody was like, 'We're all 'gonna die.'"

Shutting them down is a "sinister" act, says Dr. Immanuel, because those who want to silence them either want to conceal the truth from people or for self-preservation.

"This whole thing, it's very, it's um, I would just say, it's very sinister. This is not just happening in America. It's happening all over the nations of the world over the nations," she asserted.

Referring to a certain documentary in Brazil, Dr. Immanuel said that young doctors who hear about effective alternative medicines are eager to take care of patients. Nevertheless, she said that there were some hospital administrators who would rather allow patients to die. This deliberate neglect was motivated by the fact that hospitalization and medicine would incur additional costs.

"And the bottom line is, if there is an effective treatment for COVID. Then they cannot sell their genetic modifying experimental vaccine," she said.

"So, this whole thing is about vaccines - about selling vaccines, about making sure that the 7 billion people in the world and protected with this genetic modifying vaccine - which is killing people. So, there's a cabal, and when I say that, it means its deep and this is serious," she added.

When asked what she might tell people about cancel culture as someone who has experienced it firsthand, Dr. Immanuel urged them to think for themselves, to write to their senators if necessary, and to consult with trusted physicians.

Overall else, she counseled prayer and standing boldly in doing what is right.

For those who have succumbed to the pressure of getting vaccinated, she said, "Well, if you've taken the vaccine, there is redemption in the blood of Jesus. Repent. Create a way for the blood of Jesus to flush (it) out."

For virus prevention, she also recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin.