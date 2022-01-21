For almost two years now, many Christians have struggled with isolation and being away from family, friends, and fellow church goers due to COVID restrictions. But as the country is slowly going back to normal, Christians are making their way back to church to attend in person worship services. But that's not the only change evident today. Some Christians have left their old church and switched to a new one post-COVID lockdowns.

According to CBN News, the pandemic impacted the lives of the American faithful in more ways than one. Millions left their jobs to pursue other ventures, many ended and started new relationships, and thousands have relocated away from cities, which meant that they moved into new communities as well.

In 2020, over 4,000 churches closed down across the country. More than 20,000 pastors also left the ministry. David Kinnaman, president and CEO of The Barna Group remarked, "One-third of practicing Christians disengaged from their congregation - just sort of stopped showing up."

But a Pew survey released in March 2021 showed that despite 89% of Americans saying that there was at least one negative change in their lives, up to 73% admitted that there had been at least one positive development amidst the stress and changes brought about by the COVID pandemic.

The American Bible Society previously reported that the restrictions brought about by COVID, which caused isolation, loneliness, and depression among many, has motivated some Christians to connect with their church. Christianity Today (CT) reported that many new churchgoers at Houston Northwest Church, a Houston, Texas-based Baptist congregation, had come from a large apartment complex just across the street, which was home to many single adults.

"They felt the psychological pressure of loneliness and wanted to check it out," Senior Steve Bezner told CT. "They wanted to discover who God is."

Some Christians also took into consideration the accessibility of their churches and how they could remain involved. Dylan Parker and his wife found that they lived too far from their local church, which prevented them from being more involved. Parker explained that "Until the pandemic slowed us down, we didn't realize the toll it took on us to live life across multiple cities."

The couple were then accepted at the Fuller Theological Seminary, so they moved to California. There, they found a church that they liked and was near enough so they could frequently attend worship services. The church was also close to the homes of several other congregants. Parker admitted that he felt a "closer and stronger community" in California than in Arkansas, where they previously lived.

For pastors, it also became a challenge for them throughout the COVID pandemic to develop new strategies on attracting more church goers to attend the services. It was also unclear if worship should continue to be held online aside from in person for those vulnerable and who choose to stay home as the COVID pandemic continues. Pastors were also faced with the challenge of determining who would be actively involved in church and how to engage those members.

"I think the church is doing what Jesus anticipated the church would do during affliction, which is thrive," Dr. Dwayne Bond, pastor, and counselor at Wellspring Church in Charlotte, North Carolina remarked. "Yes, there are some that are indeed closing. The Kingdom of God is still being advanced. Churches are still being planted. Disciples are still being made and still being encouraged in their faith."