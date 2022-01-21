Independent Journalist Tayler Hansen uploaded a video that he filmed on January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol into his Twitter account on Wednesday to clear up much of what is written on Ashli Babbitt and her death.

The Post Millenial said the footage showed Babbitt conversing with three police officers as she approached them. Hansen explained to The Epoch Times that Babbitt was even laughing along with the officers minutes before her death when she attempted to pass into the Speaker's Lobby through the broken glass of an interior door. Hansen said she was stuck in that corner when the people emerged on the door.

"I'm hoping that over a year later my video helps clear up what really took place outside the Speakers Lobby on January 6th," Hansen told The Post Millennial.

"We didn't know anything about the building we were in. She turned the corner and I just followed her. A big group of people followed us after I followed her. People just kind of emerged on the door. By that time, she was stuck in the corner. She was literally trapped there. About five minutes prior to her getting shot and killed, all of those officers, Officer Yetter and the other officers in the hall, the MPD cops, they were all joking with her and laughing with her. They were having conversations and joking and laughing. Then not even five minutes later, Michael Byrd comes and executes her," Hansen told The Epoch Times.

NEW— Corrupted video footage shows the moment Ashli Babbitt and I arrived at the Speakers doors.



Ashli is seen briefly talking with Officers.



(You can also hear me offer Yetter a water bottle since he’s covered in powder from the crowd control munitions they were throwing) pic.twitter.com/spm8ijVZak — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 18, 2022

Babbitt confronted one of the rioters, Zachary Alam, in the Speakers Lobby in an attempt to stop the attack that eventually led to her being shot. Alam was leaning between Hansen and one of the police officers who guarded the doors but the former turned away to "punch a window to the side of the officer's head." Alam smashed the tempered glass later on using a helmet.

Babbitt shouted, "Stop! No! Don't! Wait!" as she winced by Alam's movement and sensing that the police were not responding accordingly. The three officers with her were seen moving away from the door as US Capitol Police Containment Emergency Response Team appeared at the stairs in response to gunshots reported on the police radio though there were none yet at that time.

At this point, The Epoch Times explained that Babbitt was already in fear for her life that she "climbed into the broken window to escape. Byrd shot her before she got more than partway into the window frame."

Babbitt's husband, Aaron, divulged that he had to force himself to watch the video and listen to its audio analysis to better understand what happened. Knowing his wife, he defended that she is not a destructive person.

"After repeatedly forcing myself to watch the murder of my wife, I have come to my own conclusion that Ashli came to a point of realization that she was in very bad situation and the police weren't acting appropriately to what she was witnessing. I know my wife very well. She's not destructive. She was not there to hurt anybody," Aaron said.

"The only way we'd ever know why Ashli felt the window was the only way out is if she had been detained by one of the countless police officers that abandoned their post in front of those doors. That did not happen. She was murdered and robbed of the chance to tell her side of the story," he stressed.

Hansen was with John Sullivan who was also taking video footage. Both said that "people were screaming" so it was hard to hear each other much more any warnings given by Byrd prior to shooting Ashli. When Hansen saw Byrd had a gun he made sure he "got on the ground" that's "as low as possible" to keep himself safe though he was wearing his Kevlar vest as he used to when in the field during a report.

"For over a year Ashli Babbitt has been demonized as a 'domestic terrorist' by MSM and the Federal Government. This couldn't be farther from the truth considering Ashli was actively trying to interfere with Zachary Alam and others who were breaking windows. At one point she actually yelled at the officers to 'call for f****** help.' She was visibly frustrated with the lack of Police response to the incident, was extremely claustrophobic, and felt she could resolve the situation herself," Hansen reiterated.

"The combination of these three factors seemed to lead her to believe that if she got on the other side of the window she could do the Officers jobs for them. This is when Michael Byrd stepped out of hiding with no verbal warning and shot Ashli Babbitt in the left anterior shoulder killing her," he added.