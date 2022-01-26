A man surrendered to Christ after recovering a Bible a pastor had lost 15 years ago when he was still a student, the pastor testified.

Pastor Paul Daugherty, a pastor of Victory, a megachurch in Tulsa, Oklahoma, wrote the incident on Facebook in a post titled "Crazy Story." He said a man named Clayton mentioned that he had read the Bible on occasion through the years and valued the tiny scribbled remarks and notes just as much as the Bible passages, according to Daugherty.

Clayton "surrendered his life to Christ... and broke free from a lot of stuff" recently. He showed up to Victory last Saturday after his conversion and asked Daugherty if it was his Bible.

The Tulsa-based megachurch pastor took to social media to share his discovery that the man in the photo came to church and showed him his old BIble he used from middle school and has been missing for 15 years.

Pastor Daugherty said that God saved the man's life by using his old scribbled BIble. The pastor wrote and scribbled thoughts and notes at the time he was using the Bible. He claims that Clayton has been saved and set free, and that he has brought his entire family to the church, Christian Headlines reported.

A photo of Daugherty and Clayton holding a large, worn-out Bible was included in Daugherty's post, which received 14,000 likes as of writing.

Netizens, per Church Leaders, praised God for the testimony in the comments section, with some praying that their missing Bibles will also bring someone to Christ. One netizen testified on social media, saying that as a teen, he spent hours each day pouring through his BIble, which he carried with him until he entered college.

Per the Christian Post, Daugherty left a message for anyone else who might have lost something valuable. He advised them to change their mindset and accept that they didn't lose anything because God will use it to benefit someone else who is in need.

According to the church's website, Daugherty got a bachelor's degree in theology from Oklahoma-based Pentecostal Christian school Oral Roberts University. He is pursuing his master's degree in theology at ORU. Daugherty and his wife, Ashley, have traveled the world to speak at church conferences and crusade events in addition to preaching at Victory Church.

The "Fourth Quarter," "Relationship Refresh," "60 Promises," "Born for More," and "Stepping into Revival" are just a few of Daugherty's mini-books. He's also put out worship albums for the Trinity Broadcasting Network and Daystar. The Hillsong Channel airs Daugherty's show, "Victory with Paul Daugherty."

Sharon and Billy Joe Daugherty, Pastor Paul's parents, founded Victory Church in 1981. In 2014, Paul Daugherty was appointed as lead pastor. The "Victory in Jesus" show is hosted by Paul and Sharon Daugherty and is broadcast to over 200 countries through satellite.