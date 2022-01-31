The Scottish Parliament's Equalities Committee has announced a push for the criminalization of "religious teaching, prayer or other speech aimed at groups or individuals which does not affirm their view of gender or sexuality," a new report revealed. The committee also commented that similar legislation in Victoria, Australia that controversially bans conversion therapy is "one of the best practice examples."

According to the Christian Institute, the Equalities Committee's 45-page report declared that "ordinary religious teaching or the right of people to take part in prayer or pastoral care to discuss, explore or come to terms with their identity" must only be allowed if it is conducted in a "non-judgmental and non-directive way." The committee argued that when "most conversion practices take place within a religious setting," it then "recommends that such practices should fall within a ban."

The Scottish Parliament's Equalities Committee also argued that religious communities should be "re-educated" to accept the committee's views on LGBT issues, adding that this type of education "is crucial to promote acceptance of diversity."

Meanwhile, the deputy director for public affairs at the Christian Institute Simon Calvert argued against the ban on conversion therapy, WND reported. Calvert said, "If Scotland were to implement all the demands of this report we would end up with the most extreme legislation on conversion therapy in the Western world."

Calvert acknowledged that there had been "abuses in the past" in conversion therapy and that "no one defends that" but he argued that Scottish leaders failed to "approach this in a balanced, human rights compliant way." The result is a legislation that is "unbalanced" and "repressive."

The director added that people must not be "coerced." Instead, the measure must "target coercion." Unfortunately, the Scottish Parliament's Equalities Committee targets "conversations based on beliefs and individual viewpoints." Calvert argued further that Christians "believe in showing gentleness to all and reject the description of their beliefs and practices as forms of 'suppression.'"

Calvert commented that the Scottish government's move to limit conversations about sex and sexuality to ones that are "non-directive" is a "laughable" issue if "it were not so serious." He argued that church leaders "will have something to say about the direction of your life" because "that's their job." He concluded that the government cannot make such directive conversations illegal when it comes to sex and sexuality.

In Canada, a new measure prohibiting conversion therapy took effect on January 8. In response, thousands of Christian leaders said they were willing to protest the country's restrictive rules, which scope they believe would criminalize even private conversations, The Hill reported. American evangelist Franklin Graham expressed concern over pastors in Canada who believe they have been "stripped of their religious freedom."

Earlier this month, Liberty Coalition Canada led more than 4,000 Christian pastors as they affirmed that they were willing to protest Canada's controversial Bill C-4, which criminalizes practicing, promoting or profiting from conversion therapy in Canada.