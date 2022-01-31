The Idaho House passed a resolution last Wednesday for the annual commemoration of aborted babies that coincides with the date abortion was legalized in the United States by the Supreme Court through Roe v. Wade.

The Christian Headlines reported that the resolution encourages people to fly flags at half-staff every January 22, which is the annual commemoration of Roe v. Wade. The Idaho resolution designated the said day as a "Day of Tears," to mourn the loss of the 62 million children lost to abortion over the last 50 years.

The Idaho House, which is a majority of Republicans totaling 58, passed the resolution through a 48-20 vote. Some critics of the resolution found it a disrespect to the American flag that allegedly is being "used for a divisive issue," the Associated Press said.

Idaho Falls' Republican Representative Barbara Ehardt introduced the resolution and explained it is nothing political. The resolution is based on the concept of pro-life organization, "Day of Tears," which is based in Virginia and which pushes a similar-named legislation be implemented across the country.

Idaho, which defunded Planned Parenthood last year, is one of the states identified to be among the first in the country to immediately criminalize abortion when Roe v. Wade gets overturned by the United States Supreme Court in line with the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, which puts on spotlight the Mississippi Gestational Age Act known to ban abortions 15 weeks and beyond. The landmark case, in the event the Supreme Court sides with Mississippi, will set the precedent of states being empowered again to decide on the issue of abortion.

"We are creating a day of remembrance. This isn't a cheap ploy; this is about putting us in a position to remember, and in our own way, doing something about it," Ehardt said to fellow legislators.

"And I hope we don't have to continue to remember it because I believe that in less than a year from now, we are going to be able to celebrate because the laws are going to be changed and it's going to be sent back to the states as it should. That is my hope," she added.

To which Boise's Democrat Representative Brooke Green responded highlighting the purpose of raising flags at half-staff. Green pointed out that it has been a tradition for flags to be flown at half-staff for those who died serving the country. She stressed the need to respect this tradition and that the resolution would not "set a bad precedent."

"The flag isn't for you to hijack. That's shameful, disrespectful to this flag and the people who serve it...This isn't the path we deserve to go down," Green said.

This sentiment was seconded by House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel who cited the "proper treatment of the flag" is at issue.

"This isn't about whether you're pro-life or pro-choice...Your vote today should not be informed in any way, shape or form by your feelings about abortion and its legality. This is about the proper treatment of our flag. Period. Full stop," Rubel said.

While other Republicans--such as Idaho Falls' Representative Gary Marshall--who did not vote for the resolution raised its legality, citing that the governor has the sole authority of directing occasions flags are to be flown at half-staff. But Ehardt contested that the "Day of Tears" resolution is "no mandate" but rather a voluntary action of those who would like to participate in honoring the millions of unborn lost to abortion.

"For private businesses to consider lowering their flags at half-staff, there's no mandate. There's nothing that would fly in the face of honoring others who pass on, but we will admit that we lowered that flag for many reasons and to honor a large segment who's no longer here, I believe, would be a good use of those who would like to join in with this," Ehardt clarified.