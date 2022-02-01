Political commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza revealed on Sunday in his Rumble account that the United States Department of Justice could "exonerate" several individuals accused of their involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

D'Souza said last January 30 that the Department of Justice amended the charges against the individuals charged for the Capitol riot several times. Initially, the charges alleged the individuals were trespassing but eventually raised the "security threat" they posed on then-incoming Vice President Kamala Harris and then-outgoing Vice President Mike Pence who were said to be in the building.

However, the DOJ then retracted their statements that Harris was there and changed charges on Pence being in the building but rather "in the tunnel leading to the building." Still this was amended further. D'Souza revealed that "remarkable new developments" show that the documents on the charges now cease to mention Pence being anywhere in the area.

"Numerous January 6 indictments claimed the protesters posed a grave risk because two high-security individuals, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, were in the building. Now the DOJ admits Kamala Harris was elsewhere, and there is good reason to believe Pence wasn't present either," D'Souza reiterated in Twitter.

D'Souza cited security footage coming out now that the DOJ is not in the building or in the tunnel. D'Souza then disclosed that the "devious" DOJ rebutted that Pence is "on his way to the building" and such that they argue "for a building to be restricted does not require the person in need of security protectee does not need to be in the premises of the building"

The DOJ is also raising that it would be a breach on national security to disclose the actual location of Pence at that time being a "state secret." As such, the DOJ is asking the restriction of the defense attorney from cross examining the former Vice President's security.

"What's happening is that the DOJ is desperately trying to suppress the security footage from being released because apparently it will reveal that Mike Pence was in fact not in the building nor in the tunnel," D'Souza underscored.

"Clearly the national security pretext is being invoked here to prevent the defense counsel from exposing a second lie that not only is Kamala Harris not in the building neither was Mike Pence. This was not, in fact, as a practical matter a restricted building and all these charges against all these defendants are sitting on a bogus premise," he emphasized.

D'Souza called out the lies being done by the DOJ in the case and expressed how "unnerving" it is that the judges of the case do not even become "scandalized" by what is happening. Nonetheless, he stressed that in time these lies, especially when corrected, would lead the charges against the defendants to be baseless.

"What I find particularly unnerving...is that these judges appear not scandalized by the routine lying by the DOJ. I don't know if they think that this is normal or that these are just chronic liars that we just take in stride or if the judges sort of view themselves as accessories and collaborate with the DOJ and they take a more forgiving attitude toward DOJ lies," D'Souza shared.

"But in any case what we're seeing here is the manipulation of evidence, the putting forward of false claims, all of which if exposed and overturned, would go a long way in the exoneration of these poor defendants," he said.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 225 defendants were "charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees," which included 75 individuals "charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

This excludes 640 defendants being charged for "entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds." Of the 640 defendants, 45 have been also charged with "destruction of government property," 75 with the possession of a "dangerous or deadly weapon, and 30 have been charged "with theft of government property."

