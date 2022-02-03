An independent journalist is sounding the alarm on "vaccine-induced myocarditis," cases of which have spiked in countries like Germany and France.

Rav Arora's motivations in reporting about post-COVID vaccine myocarditis comes from the fact that he is in his early 20's and that myocarditis, a side effect of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, impact his age group the most. Unfortunately, the journalist could not find any reliable, fact-checked information about the condition, alleging that all he sees about the topic is "misinformation in the media."

In Arora's viral essay titled "The Truth About Vaccine-induced Myocarditis," the New York Post journalist enlisted the help of Stanford medicine professor and infectious disease expert Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to fact-check his claims about post-vaccination myocarditis, which he found to be prevalent in countries such as Germany and France.

Arora pointed to a yet to be peer reviewed study conducted by severel researchers titled "Risk of myocarditis following sequential COVID-19 vaccinations by age and sex," which said that among 10,978,507 people receiving a third COVID vaccine dose, the risk for myocarditis was increased during the first to 28th days since the inoculation. The risk was observed to be higher in males aged 40 and below, with additional 3 and 12 events per million in the first 28 days following the first dose of the Pfizer vaccines and the Moderna vaccine respectively.

Researchers also found 14 and 12 and 101 additional events following the second dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines respectively, and 13 additional adverse events after a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine compared with 7 additional events after a COVID infection. Researchers concluded, "An association between COVID-19 infection and myocarditis was observed in all ages for both sexes but was substantially higher in those older than 40 years."

Real-world data support the results of this study, The Gateway Pundit reported. According to Arora, two countries that have tracked post-vaccine myocarditis events showed that there has been a spike in myocarditis cases since COVID vaccines became widely available. In Germany, there was a 75% increase in myocarditis cases since the COVID vaccines were widely distributed in 2021. Arora pointed out that it was not COVID that accounted for the rise, but the vaccines because myocarditis cases actually dropped from May to September 2020. It only rose following the distribution of the COVID jabs.

Meanwhile in France, myocarditis cases rose by 31% in 2021, the highest rate in many years. Again, Arora pointed that the rise in myocarditis cases aligned with the wide distribution of COVID vaccines. He wrote, "It's impossible to prove with 100% certainty, but this data strongly indicates that mass vaccination in these European nations has led to surging rates of myocarditis (cases are almost certainly concentrated in young men under the age of 40)."

While Arora said that this was "not a case against vaccination" and that COVID vaccines "continue to provide robust protection against severe disease and death," he pointed out how myocarditis is in fact a condition that must be taken seriously despite health authorities saying that it is merely a "mild" side effect of the COVID shot.

Arora reported that a typical case of myocarditis usually involves "3-6 months of limited physical activity," "scars in heart region visible on an MRI scan," "life-long risk of cardiac complications," and having to take "medications such as beta-blockers or ACE inhibitors that can have negative side effects."

Arora argued that just because the COVID vaccine side effect of myocarditis appears to be "mild," it does not mean it is "trivial or should be downplayed the way the public health authorities and the entire mainstream media is doing."