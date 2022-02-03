The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 4-2 on Monday on a rule that clarifies a 2016 election guidance involving local officials being allegedly allowed to provide missing information in ballot envelopes for absentee voters.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) reported that the Wisconsin Election Commission's 2016 ruling provides opportunities for "fraud."

"The Wisconsin Election Commission passed a rule that local election officials can fill in missing information on ballot envelopes. The Wisconsin Election Commission in 2016 issued guidance saying clerks could correct witness address mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes without contact the witness. Republicans believe both policies are ripe for fraud," TGP said.

According to Fox 11 News, the new rule is the result of the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature Rules Committee's demanding that emergency rules on envelope "curing" and ballot drop boxe use be settled by February 9. The cure entails clarifying particular actions election clerks can perform under the emergency rule.

The new rule is said to have killed the two Wisconsin election policies, one made in 2016 and another in 2020 due to the pandemic. The 2016 policy is one where "clerks could correct witness address mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes without contact the witness." The 2020 policy, on the other hand, "allows local clerks to create alternate sites for returning absentee ballots."

Republicans want both policies extinguished since it is "ripe for fraud." They raised that having rule on the matter will "kill both policies."

Last October, Wisconsin announced they will conduct a similar audit to that of Arizona in the face of "quite frightening" data from the counties showing "fraud" in the 2020 election results. This was after months the Wisconsin Assembly authorized an investigation to look into the 2020 Presidential Elections.

"We have been able to get our hands on some data and the data that we're seeing in the 72 counties here in Wisconsin is quite frightening. Our data analysts are combing through it right now. We're trying to pigeon-hole where election fraud most occurred," Ad Hoc Committee Spokesman Jefferson Davis told One America News Network.

This is in the face of discovering 30,000 flying voters in Wisconsin during the November 2020 elections. Records showed that 23,000 individuals in the voter roll had the same phone number. While 82,766 mail-in ballots were said to have "suffered an unknown fate" or were undeliverable. This number included 76,308 recorded as "unknown," 6,458 undeliverable and 2,981 rejected.

Former President Donald Trump raised that there was election fraud in key states such as Wisconsin and filed a lawsuit on it in the United States Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court in March unanimously resolved that there was no such a thing as previously decided on by the United States Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump's lawsuit alleged that Wisconsin officials implemented "unauthorized absentee voting practices in disregard o the Wisconsin Legislature's explicit command that absentee voting must be 'carefully regulated' and that absentee ballots cast outside of the legislatures authorized procedures 'may not be counted'." Trump said this is in violation of the Constitution's Article II Section 1 Clause 2 and "the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection."