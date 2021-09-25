An activist group in Wisconsin trying to get to the bottom of Trump's election fraud claims said they have evidence of about 30,000 flying voters in the state.

Up to three separate investigations into the November 2020 election is well underway in Wisconsin, with all of them backed by Republican leaders. The inquiries include a wide-ranging investigation supported by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester, a "forensic audit" by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls, and a review by the state audit bureau that was ordered by the GOP-controlled state Legislature.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, of all three inquiries, the most high-profile is the investigation sparked by Speaker Vos, which has a budget of about $700,000 and is being led by former conservative state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman. Speaker Vos promised over the summer, "We give you our word that we are doing everything we possibly can to uncover what occurred in 2020."

But Wisconsin GOP leaders are not alone in their fight to uncover voter fraud during the November 2020 elections. According to the Gateway Pundit, a Wisconsin group of activists and concerned citizens called Wisconsin HOT (Honest Open and Transparent) recently released a telegram demanding answers from the state's election officials as to why there were 23,ooo individuals in the state's voter roles who had the same phone number.

In a Telegram message addressed to Meagan Wolfe of the Wisconsin Election Commission, Tara Coolidge, the City Clerk of Racine, Lisa Tollefson, the Clerk of Rock County, and all six Wisconsin Board of Commissioners, the group asked, "Why are there 23,203 voters registered right now in Racine County all with the same phone number?"

The group said that there were 63 more voters registered statewide with the same number and the same 23,263 voters were already registered last year. They demanded to know the true owner of the phone number that was prefixed with "262-9." They further inquired why there were 45 same numbers registered to "about nine hundred different registered voters."

The group alleges that 95% of the voters registered with the same number are in Coolidge's jurisdiction and demanded to know why she was on an extended leave. In addition, the group demanded to know why in Tollefson's county, there were 900 registered voters who listed the same address and over 8,550 registered voters who supposedly registered in the year 1918, making them 103 years old today.

Earlier reports indicate that more than 82,000 of the state's mail-in ballots were also "unaccounted" for. In other words, the state "lost track" of mail-in ballots more than four times equal to Biden's alleged lead over Trump in the state, effectively putting the Democrat's supposed "victory" in question.

Fake News Media is at it again

Former President Donald Trump this week blasted the draft report of the 2020 election audit in Arizona, which claimed that President Joe Biden won the state with more votes than originally counted, The Hill reported. Through a statement issued via Save America, Trump declared, "Huge findings in Arizona! However, the Fake News Media is already trying to 'call it' again for Biden before actually looking at the facts-just like they did in November!"

In a subsequent statement, Trump said the audit had found evidence of "phantom voters," or voters who appeared from out of nowhere and then vanished just as quickly as they appeared, as well as voters who cast ballots in different counties.

"This is not even the whole state of Arizona, but only Maricopa County. It would only get worse!" he said.

Widespread fraud

Previous reports indicate that there were indeed so-called phantom voters found to have been involved in the 2020 Presidential election, not just in Arizona. In Pennsylvania, for example, mathematician Bobby Piton found more than 521,000 phantom voters after going through more than 9 million voters' records.

Reports also revealed that the results of the Arizona audit justified the decertification of election results. It is worth noting that these findings were discovered despite the Biden administration's and the Democrats' efforts to interfere with and stop or derail the audits, despite Big Tech's interference in the elections and the discussion about election integrity, and the mainstream media's efforts to make it appear like Biden undoubtedly won the elections.

"This is a major criminal event and should be investigated by the Attorney General immediately," Trump insisted. "There is fraud and cheating in Arizona and it must be criminally investigated!"