Emails reportedly reveal President Joe Biden's Campaign pressured Facebook to censor the election integrity posts of former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Breitbart highlighted that CNN has cited emails between Biden's campaign team and Facebook that spoke of censoring pro-Trump content from being posted during the elections.

The emails showed that Facebook was initially pointing out to the Biden officials that the posts did not violate its community standards but eventually gave in to the pressure such that they labeled the posts as "misinformation" and changed their rulings on such posts thereafter. The new Facebook policy that came out afterwards specified that it was against "militarized language."

In one of the emails, the Biden official pointed out a video that called on the need for vigilance on election monitoring and counting posted by Donald Trump, Jr in Facebook on September 2020. The Biden official complained about the video since Trump's son referred to supporters as "army" and cited it as a call to violence.

"After a Facebook official responded explaining the video did not violate the site's policies that would warrant its removal, the Biden official responded with exasperation," CNN said in its report.

"The Trump Campaign has received the message that they may put videos on your platform saying that millions of fraudulent votes will be used to steal the election. And the solution to that is for 'able-bodied people' to enlist in an 'army.' So, their shrieks of fraud compound and their calls to 'enlist' multiply. Good gracious. I struggle to believe that is the precedent you are intending to set," CNN quoted Biden's official in saying from the email on the issue.

"The video of Trump Jr. was also posted to Twitter which also allowed the video to remain on its site. Both companies affixed labels to the videos pointing to accurate information about voting," CNN added. "The following month, Facebook brought in a new policy against militarized language and polling locations, but the policy did not apply retrospectively, meaning Trump Jr.'s video could stay on the platform."

CNN said in its report that the Democrats continued is complaints to Facebook even after Election Day such that the platform had to take down individual profiles of those "dedicated to the 'Stop the Steal' movement." Yet Democrats were still not satisfied that the platform was doing enough to censor any information contrary to their stand that they tag as "misinformation."

Although Facebook has defended themselves in doing their best to "creating a positive environment" on their services by combating "harmful content," particularly those that "sought to delegitimize the outcome of the election, both before and after January 6."

"We banned hundreds of militarized social movements, took down tens of thousands of QAnon pages, groups, and accounts from our apps, removed the original #StopTheSteal Group, labeled candidates' posts that sought to prematurely declare victory, and suspended former President Trump from our platform for at least two years," Facebook Spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN.

Facebook did ban videos and photos on the U.S. Capitol protests beginning January and moved to banning "prayer posts" after censoring conservatives in April, such that Republicans led by Trump have raised the need of Facebook to "pay a political price" for taking away free speech in the United States.

Yet, amidst all its censorship of conservatives, a report says that Facebook actually lets Communist propaganda to spread in its platform.

Last December, One America News Network's Pearson Sharp revealed that Facebook's "independent fact checkers" were people linked to left-wing billionaire George Soros, to the Chinese Communist Party, and the Clintons, among others. While a report in January showed the CEO Facebook Mark Zuckerberg's funding the recent elections has allegedly led to voter fraud. A former Wisconsin elections clerk actually exposed Facebook last week for its activists taking control of the 2020 presidential elections in their state.