More than 5 million ballots from the 2020 Elections have allegedly been identified as fraudulent in three states pending Republican Party action, according to a report.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) raised if the Republicans will do anything on the millions of ballots identified in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania to be "questionable, unlawful, or spurious," and "should never have been certified."

"Over 5 million questionable ballots in the 2020 Election have been identified to date in three states--Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. These ballots were counted and prevented a President Trump win in each of these states and nationally," TGP said.

The number of ballots identified to be fraudulent in Arizona for the 2020 Election are 1.4 million. These include the 740,000 ballots whose chain of custody documentation were identified to be missing last week. There are also many ballot issues in Maricopa County identified at 300,000 during canvassing work and at 400,000 during the audit.

On the other hand, the identified fraudulent ballots in Georgia total 2 million for the 2020 Elections. These pertain to missing original ballot images, which are required by law to be intact to support the validity of the final ballot images. The missing original images may easily raise questions on the ballots being tampered or not.

Pennsylvania has 2.5 million votes declared to be "invalid" by the court due to the conduct of the state in handling the ballots for absentee voters.

"In Pennsylvania, a court there ruled that the manner in which the state managed and allowed for absentee ballots before and since 2020 was not constitutional. This means that a very large percent of the absentee ballots in the 2020 Election were invalid in Pennsylvania," the report highlighted.

"There were roughly 2.5 million absentee ballots in the state of which 80% went to Biden. Take away 2 million ballots in that election for Biden and half a million for President Trump and you have around 1.5 million invalid ballots in the state for Joe Biden. Biden was given the state by less than 100,000 ballots but roughly 2 million of Biden's votes were invalid," the media outlet added.

Accordingly, these are just a few of the issues on the ballots. There are reportedly other states, such as Michigan and Wisconsin, that have issues on their ballots for the 2020 Elections. Multiple cases of election fraud were filed in Michigan last October that all dealt with absentee ballots. While a month after the November 2020 Elections, former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit on the 220,000 abuses on absentee ballots found in Wisconsin. However, the lawsuit was rejected in court.

Retired Army Intelligence Captain Seth Keshel exposed in August 8.1 million excess votes for President Joe Biden that were based on the final vote counts from all 50 states. Keshel was able to make a "U.S. Election Fraud Map" based on the data he acquired that color-coded states according to the prevalence of fraud in it during the last election.

The states identified to have "rampant/high" incidence of fraud, which was colored red, were California, Oregon, and Washington. Keshel revealed that there are five states where excess votes for Biden were given. These were, in their ranking order of highest to lowest, Texas, Michigan, Washington, New Jersey, and Georgia.