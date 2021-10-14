Multiple lawsuits have reportedly been filed in Michigan regarding the fraud that occurred during the 2020 Election.

WND reported that the state of Michigan has filed lawsuits against three people for their alleged illegal actions last elections.

One case involved 28-year-old Trenae Myesha Rainey who is an employee of the Father Muray Nursing Home. Rainey is subject to felony charges inline with filling out absentee voter applications in behalf of home residents by forging their signatures. The charges are said to be pending in the 37th District Court of Macomb County.

Another case involved 59-year-old Carless Clark due to double voting. Clark was sued for filing out the mail-in ballot of her grandson and then returned it. This was after her grandson has already voted in person.

Finally, the last case involved 55-year-old Nancy Juanita Williams who "planned to control absentee ballots for legally incapacitated persons under her care by fraudulently submitting 26 absentee ballot applications."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel explained that the lawsuits involved "scrutiny applications" in the election process that seemed to be occasions of "attempted fraud."

"These cases highlight the scrutiny applications and ballots undergo throughout the election process, as well as the thorough investigative process that ensues when instances of attempted fraud are suspected," Nessel said.

In May, several states were found by experts John Droz, Thomas Davis, and Dr. William Briggs to have a "discernable pattern" of manipulation for their absentee ballots. Droz, founder of North Carolina's Alliance for Wise Energy Decision, and his members Davis and Briggs released an analysis of the 2020 election results. They pointed out that there was a high level of absentee voting in Democrats for Michigan in 2020 that was compared to 2016 election data.

"Not surprisingly, the percentage of Democratic absentee voters exceeds the percentage of Republican absentee voters in every precinct. What is remarkable (and unbelievable) is that these two independent variables appear to track one another," Droz' study said.

Michigan lawyer Matthew DePerno in May then revealed that he discovered "anyone who has access to the election tabulators change the election results and date it to "November 3rd." DePerno discovered 1,061 "phantom votes" in Michigan for the last elections.

This revelation was followed in August by retired Army Intelligence Captain Seth Keshel that showed a study where former President Donald Trump actually won in the state of Michigan and other swing states. The findings come from the excess in President Joe Biden votes that he discovered.

This week the Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute exposed that Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg bought the 2020 elections by funding two of his organizations who then used it for election manipulation.

Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute Principal Researcher William Doyle disclosed that Zuckerberg released $419.5 million to the Center for Election Innovation and Research and the Center for Technology and Civil life who distributed the money across the United States for the Democratic Party.

In line with this new information, Michigan lawmakers are said to be set in tracking where the funds given by Zuckerberg to the state during the elections. A hearing is said to be on the works by the state's legislators to get more clarity on the issue, especially after a local media outfit has reported that Zuckerberg paid $11.8 million to the consulting firms of the state's Democrats for "nonpartisan voter education."