A research revealed that the 2020 Elections held last November was actually "bought by Mark Zuckerberg," the CEO of Big Tech giant Facebook.

WND reported that Zuckerberg allegedly gave the Center for Election Innovation and Research and the Center for Technology and Civil life money amounting to $419.5 million. The two centers, which led the 2020 elections, then "essentially" used Zuckerberg's money to buy votes for the Democrats.

This information comes from the findings of Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute Principal Researcher William Doyle who said the Facebook CEO's money was used "to turn out likely Democratic voters." Doyle said this was achieved by the centers by "targeted, private takeover of government election operations by nominally non-partisan--but demonstrably ideological--non-profit organizations."

Doyle's findings actually echoes the expose made by former Brown County Elections Clerk Sandy Juno in June that Facebook funded activists to take control of the 2020 Elections in Wisconsin. Juno said that Zuckerberg released hundreds of millions of dollars for thousands of United States officials through the Center for Tech and Civil Life. Juno pointed out that the said money "sidelined career experts and made last-minute changes that may have violated state laws."

WND did say in its report that there was a significant increase in President Joe Biden's votes through money given to county and city officials as per the findings of Doyle.

In an op-ed in The Federalist dated October 12, Doyle highlighted that the money wasn't used for traditional political spending that involves an "unprecedented merger" of private resources with public offices.

"Analysis conducted by our team demonstrates this money significantly increased Joe Biden's vote margin in key swing states. This unprecedented merger of public election offices with private resources and personnel is an acute threat to our republic, and should be the focus of electoral reform efforts moving forward," Doyle revealed.

Doyle then pointed out that former President Donald Trump was wrong is saying that the election was stolen precisely because Zuckerberg bought it. The money given to government election offices in various states came "with strings attached" for it "had to do with financing the infiltration of election offices at the city and county level by left-wing activists." He said the said election offices were used "as a platform to implement preferred administrative practices, voting methods, and data-sharing agreements, as well as to launch intensive outreach campaigns in areas heavy with Democratic voters."

"The 2020 election wasn't stolen--it was likely bought by one of the world's wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes," Doyle stressed.

Doyle disclosed that the CTCL was in control of the election offices as it "demanded the promotion of universal mail-in voting" alongside pushing "the proliferation of unmonitored private dropboxes." The manipulation of CTCL during the elections was far reaching as they were able to staff election offices with Democratic Party activists who then undertook the coordination of the "left-leaning non-profit organizations, social media platforms, and social media election influencers."

The consequence of the said manipulation went in favor of the Democratic Party as it built a "structural bias" for them through a "'shadow' election system." The said "structural bias" then " generated enough additional votes for Biden to secure an Electoral College victory in 2020."