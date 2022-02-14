After mass vaccination efforts to combat the COVID pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the sudden onset of a number of serious illnesses. Now, a veteran embalmer is reporting that he and his colleagues are observing strange blood clots in most cadavers of vaccinated people.

Richard Hirschman is an embalmer who has worked for more than 20 years in the funeral industry in Alabama, WND reported. In mid-2021, Hirschman began observing "odd blood clots in arteries and lungs he had never seen before," the report said.

Hirschman was interviewed by Steve Kirsch, who describes himself as an independent writer who writes about "COVID vaccine safety and efficacy, corruption, censorship, mandates, masking, and early treatments" and who says that "America is being misled by formerly trusted authorities." Kirsch reported that 15 embalmers have observed "odd fatal clotting" in people beginning in 2021.

According to Kirsch's interview with Hirschman, the embalmer first noticed "strange clots" in about May or June 2021. The independent writer reported that while the embalmer had "never seen anything like it before in his life," it may have "started much earlier" and was not noticed before "because he was very busy."

Hirschman said during the interview that except in one case, he has not seen any cases in which the strange blood clots were seen in an unvaccinated person. He did however observe strange blood clots in more than 50% of his cases. In January this year, 37 of his 57 cases or 65% had the suspicious clots.

Hirschman shared that he has discussed this observation with up to 15 other embalmers, who refused to talk about it publicly. The reason behind this is that mainstream media continues to attack those who present opposing views to the COVID vaccine.

In fact, Politifact even challenged Hirschman's claims of the blood clots, with fact checker Naseem Ferdowsi, who has no background, claiming that she was told by an embalmer in Phoenix, Arizona that "dark clots have been found in COVID victims long before vaccinations were available."

Hirschman argued however, that what he found was "white fibrous material." Kirsch also pointed out how the number of COVID deaths in Houston County, where he works, is minimal. In January, there was a total of nine COVID deaths in the county, but Hirschman saw 37 cases with the blood clots. Kirsch argued, "If these clots were caused by COVID, it's highly likely someone would have spotted it before 2021 and done a similar video."

In 2021, health authorities in Europe halted the distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clotting concerns. MarketWatch reported in April 2021 that as per a study by Oxford University, the number of people who experience blood clots following COVID vaccination are about the same for those who receive the Pfizer shot and Moderna vaccines.

The study showed that four in one million people experience cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while five in one million people experience the same after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.