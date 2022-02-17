Kara Frederick, who formerly worked for Facebook as an intel analyst, is blowing the whistle on Big Tech companies in the U.S. being controlled by the American government in ways similar to China's social credit system.

Frederick, who is now a research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation recently wrote and published a report that details how Big Tech is using its power to censor Americans much like how China takes control of its citizens and ways Americans can combat this control.

In a report titled "Combating Big Tech's Totalitarianism: A Road Map," Frederick proposes several steps in which Americans can fight the situation.

During a conversation with Epoch TV's "American Thought Leaders" program, Frederick explained, "It's that integration of the government and big tech companies to police speech that I think is troubling and very evocative of the coming totalitarianism," adding that it is a "symbiosis between the government and tech companies."

Such examples that Frederick provided include the instance in February, when White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a press conference urged Spotify and other major tech platforms to banish what the Biden administration believed to be "COVID-19 misinformation." This is not the first time Psaki directed Big Tech companies to take steps upon the bidding of the U.S. government, Frederick said.

Back in July 2021, Psaki and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy during a press conference called upon social media companies to crack down on what the Biden administration called "health misinformation," with Psaki naming 12 people whom she believed were "producing 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms."

"All of [the 12 people] remain active on Facebook, despite some even being banned on other platforms, including Facebook-ones that Facebook owns," Psaki argued. A day later, she followed it up with, "You shouldn't be banned from one platform and not another...for providing misinformation out there."

For her and the Biden administration, Facebook wasn't doing enough to crush these users, Reuters reported.

Frederick reported that within a month, all of the users and accounts were banned from the Facebook platform. In January this year, President Joe Biden issued a "special appeal" to social media companies and media to "deal with misinformation and disinformation." In early February, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas released a terrorism advisory against both misinformation about COVID and even election integrity and security.

"This is becoming pervasive and big tech companies are the willing agents for the government to have really a heavy hand on the American people," Frederick remarked. "So absolutely, this is a coming totalitarianism, these practices are, frankly, mirroring that of what China does in the social credit system."

Frederick reminded Americans that in China, it all "started with private companies" and entities in the financial sector. She urged Americans to "get their guards up and recognize what's happening as it's happening today."

According to The Epoch Times, Frederick also highlighted how Big Tech companies have "repurposed certain tools" that were supposed to be used to combat national security threats to attack dissenting viewpoints or anything that the U.S. government believes to be "misinformation," "disinformation," and "mal-information."

Frederick's previous job at Facebook was to create and lead its Global Security Counterterrorism Analysis Program. She proved to be highly qualified for the position, as she had spent six years as a counterterrorism analyst at the Department of Defense. She reported a "very troubling trend" on social media platforms, claiming that more resources are being used to regulate either right-leaning content or dissenting content.

"We have failed to agree on a definition of misinformation and disinformation, and what actual, organic sort of influence operations are, versus state-linked influence operations from nefarious actors," Frederick argued. "Right now, disinformation-it seems to be a catch-all for views that the left doesn't like that the Biden regime doesn't like."