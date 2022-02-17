Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen received encouragement from thousands of people around the world praying for her before she entered the court for the closing arguments of her trial on Monday.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), Räsänen's legal counsel, described the case "as being at the forefront of illiberal censorship" that brought in the "world's interest." The legal organization advocating for religious freedom also announced that a pastor handed Räsänen a pledge of support from Christians across the globe.

"All smiles: Paivi braves the court for the second day of her trial, facing hate speech charges for voicing her Christian beliefs--including in a Bible tweet. The case has gained the world's interest as being at the forefront of illiberal censorship laws," the ADF said.

"Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faced prison for his faith in Turkey, flew to Finland to greet Paivi before she entered her trial. He brought with him a prayer pledge of support signed by Christians from around the world, organized by @FRCdc," it added.

Räsänen faces three charges of "hate speech" for a pamphlet published in 2004 by the International Lutheran Council that was uploaded in their website. The pamphlet, so entitled, "Male and Female He Created Them: Homosexual Relationships Challenge the Christian Concept of Humanity," spoke of biblical truths but was regarded as "hate speech." Räsänen spoke of the same sentiments in a 2019 tweet and in a talk show that were also charged against her.

Due to the pamphlet being published in the Lutheran Council Website, Evangelical Lutheran Mission Diocese of Finland Bishop Juhana Pohjola was similarly charged with "hate speech." Pohjola was the editor-in-chief of the publication.

The initial trial was set last January 24. Yet days before it, Räsänen told ADF that she finds it a "privilege" to be prosecuted for her Christian faith. Räsänen explained that, since she was interrogated repeatedly by local police on her biblical beliefs on marriage and sexuality, it became an occasion for her to evangelize.

The prayer pledge was organized by the Washington-based Family Research Council. The Christian Post explained that the pledge was signed by 14,341 people. The pledge was contained in a letter that Brunson, who serves as pastor and Special Advisor for Religious Freedom, handed Räsänen personally. The pledge cites Acts 5:29 and Romans 8:28 to encourage Räsänen and commend her for her bravery in living out the Word of God.

"I, the undersigned, want you to be encouraged that I am praying for you and Bishop Juhana Pohjola as you are being persecuted and attacked for sharing the truth of Scripture regarding God's design for marriage and sexuality. Your bold stand to live out Acts 5:29 by obeying God rather than man is inspiring to Christians in Finland, the United States, and around the world," the prayer pledge read.

"I am praying that the Lord Jesus will give you favor in the courtroom where you are on trial for your faith. May God open the eyes of those deceived by the culture to the truth of His Word. No matter the outcome of your case, may the Lord's peace surround you as you stand upon His promise in Romans 8:28 'that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose'," it continued.

During Monday's the trial, the prosecution insisted that "The Bible cannot overrule Finnish law" and regarded Räsänen's comments on homosexuality as "degrading." The court maintained that calling homosexuality a "sin" can have a "harmful" effect."

ADF International's Lorcan Price raised that "this prosecution for hate speech has turned into a theological trial of what Christian beliefs can and cannot be expressed in Finland."

"It is incredible this trial is happening in a modern European Country and not in a religious theocracy," Price stressed.

Räsänen will be subject two years imprisonment if convicted. The court would decide her and Pohjala's fate a month after the trial ends.