A popular political commentator argued against those who opposed Canada's Freedom Convoy, saying that the opposition stems from the "demonization" of freedom.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took to his show on Tuesday night to denounce Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's crackdown on the protesting truckers at the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

Two weeks ago, the truckers descended on the nation's capital to protest the requirement that professional truck drivers who cross the U.S.-Canada border must be vaccinated against COVID or undergo quarantine upon re-entry into Canada.

Now, a political commentator argues that the freedom, opportunity, self-determination that these truckers are fighting for are values that go with Christianity.

"Fearless" podcast host Jason Whitlock joined Carlson on his show on Tuesday to share his insights on the Canadian government's harsh treatment of the truckers. According to the Christian Post, he argued that "The things going on in Canada are foreshadowing or working in parallel, in concert with the events happening here in this country."

Whitlock labeled the Canadian Freedom Convoy and the January 6, 2021 attack at Capitol Hill as examples of "opposition to the Left and their secularization of American society" and the response of the governments as "demonizing freedom." He remarked that both American and Canadian governments have "thrown people in dungeons, in dungeons, for trespassing in the Capitol."

Whitlock declared, "America has been built upon freedom, opportunity and self-determination. That's what made us the envy of the world." He added that there is a stark contrast between the qualities that built the United States and the government's new objective to ensure "equity, inclusion and diversity."

Whitlock argued further that "freedom, opportunity and self-determination" is the responsibility of each citizen, while equity, inclusion and diversity are "controlled by elites and governments."

Finally, he posits that "freedom, opportunity and self-determination" go "hand-in-hand with Christianity."

The political commentator said that Canada is continuously being secularized and that this has played a role in the government's apparent hostility toward "freedom, opportunity and self-determination."

According to CBS News, Trudeau on Monday had invoked emergency powers to quash the Freedom Convoy protests that have crippled parts of the U.S.-Canada borders through blockages. The Canadian leader threatened to tow away the vehicles and freeze the bank accounts of the truckers participating in the protest. He called the blockages "illegal."

Trudeau issued Canada's Emergencies Act, which empowers the federal government with broad authority to tow away vehicles to allow essential services to continue. It would also freeze the personal and corporate bank accounts of the truckers and suspend the insurance on their rigs.

While Trudeau did not say when the new crackdowns would be enforced, he promised that the measures "will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address."

Meanwhile, Freedom Convoy organizers remain steadfast on their fight for democracy, The Epoch Times reported. On the very same day Trudeau issued his warnings, organizer Tamara Lich said that the group is "not afraid" of his threats. She underscored how the group will "remain peaceful, but planted on Parliament Hill until the mandates are decisively ended."