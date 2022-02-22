2020 Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will be one of the speakers featured alongside former President Donald Trump in the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 that is set to start this Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

WND reported that Gabbard, described as a "vocal critic of Biden," will be joining Trump and other speakers like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in CPAC 2022.

There are 49 main speakers and 87 other speakers for the 4-day Republican conference, who are expected to tackle a host of topics from "domestic terrorism" to "Obamacare," social media, and "defending the canceled," among others. Gabbard is scheduled to give her speech on Friday during the traditional Ronald Reagan Dinner, as a "special guest" to the Keynote Message of Blaze Media Chief Executive Officer Glenn Beck.

"Gabbard has sharply criticized 'elite' members of the Democratic and Republican parties since leaving Congress just over a year ago, pushing back on rhetoric that she says is divisive and against policies embraced by the Biden administration's Department of Justice. She has also defended Kyle Rittenhouse, saying that the charges brought against him were motivated by politics and 'should be considered criminal,'" WND said.

"Gabbard, a staunch opponent to interventionism, has also criticized Biden's handling of the crisis on Ukraine's border with Russia. She also spoke out against Biden's pledge to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court instead of nominating someone based on merit," the media outlet stressed.

Christianity Daily reported that Gabbard, a former Congresswoman for Hawaii, has been constantly outspoken against the vaccine mandates and the Biden Administration's pro-LGBTQ agenda, especially in allowing transgenders to participate in women's sports. She has also spoken against co-Democrats who urged the use of gender neutral language yet "deny the very biological existence of women."

Gabbard warned against the Domestic Terrorism Bill since it may target pro-life Christians and almost "half the country." In line with this, she called out the Biden Administration for "moving in laser-like fashion" to undermine the Constitutional rights and freedoms of Americans as a result of the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

On the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Gabbard pointed out that Biden's actions for it will once again affect the country negatively, citing an "increased inflation" as one of its outcome.

"What are we trying to achieve in Ukraine? How will it benefit the American people? And at what cost? The Biden Admin has never answered these questions. Inflation and cost of living will drastically increase, Russia will retaliate, and no one knows where it will all end," Gabbard raised in Twitter on Feb. 16.

"Confrontation/war with Russia is and will be very costly to the American people, beginning with increased inflation, making it harder for us to afford gas, food, and other necessities of life. But Biden Admin and warmongers, Republican and Democrat, couldn't care less," she said in a succeeding tweet.

In a promotional video for 2022 CPAC, Trump announced his attendance for the event and invited others to the conference for "a fantastic crowd" and to "have fun." He also disclosed that there will be a bigger "ballroom this year" as promised by the organizers since last year's was "packed and there were people outside."

It was in the CPAC 2021 held in Dallas, Texas that Trump promised he will not back down from the fight to take America back from the cancel culture, from Big Tech abuses, from the drug trade, from the illegal migration, and from the leftist agenda.

"We owe our country nothing less than that. Our glorious American inheritance was passed down to us by generations of American patriots who gave everything they had," Trump said.