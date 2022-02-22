Hollywood actor Jon Voight has announced his new Biblical film series "The Land of Israel: God's story."

The Jewish community of Hebron hosted actor Jon Voight last Sunday, the most recent stop on his 10-day trip to Israel, where he is gathering material for a biblical film series.

Voight is recognized as an Academy Award-winning actor. He is also well known to openly support the State of Israel.

The first episode of Voight's series is dedicated to the journey of Abraham in the Holy Land. The actor is both the narrator and host of the said series. The series will also focus on Israel and stories contained in the Bible, it's target audience are Evangelicals, according to the sources from Ministry of Tourism to All Israel News.

The city of Hebron presented the actor with "Abraham and Sarah" medals at the end of his tour.

Voight said in his interview by Hebron Spokesperson Yishai Fleisher, "We were all moved by the visit and the things that were said, including deep insights into the essence of the fathers and mothers as spiritual sources and the foundations of morality and human values."

The actor also mentioned to Fleisher that he is working on a "little show" on Israel.

"We are calling it 'The Land of Israel: God's Story,' because it is God's story," Voight said. "What we want to do is trace the beginnings of [the story] and come here and show people the places where these events happened and [give them] insight into the personalities of the patriarchs and all of the chosen people that have brought us to this time."

Voight also paid a visit to the West Bank's Har Bracha (Mount of Blessing) last week.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the actor visited the area with Chabad Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Kunin and Rabbi Chaim Kunin and met with Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council. Dagan presented the movie star with a bottle of Har Bracha Winery wine at Mitzpe Yosef on Har Bracha, which overlooks Joseph's grave.

"What I hold in my hand is not just a bottle of wine - 2,000 years ago the prophet Jeremiah promised that the people of Israel would return to their land, return to Samaria, and plant vineyards," Dagan said to Voight, referencing Jeremiah 31:5: "You will plant vineyards in the mountains of Samaria."

"Over the course of a thousand years of Muslim conquest, other peoples managed to grow vines in the north, south but not on the lands of Samaria. And when the Jewish people returned here, to Samaria, 25 years ago when Jewish settlement returned to Samaria, they began planting vineyards, and suddenly began growing vines that today yield wine - winning international awards and considered one of the best in the world."

Dagan continued, "When I give you wine from the Har Bracha settlement at the top of Mount Gerizim, it's not just a bottle of wine, you are actually holding a prophecy of Jeremiah that is being fulfilled right here."

While being interviewed at Hebron, Voight said: "that God is "trying to reach human beings and lead them to the grandeur He intends for them," and that "peace on earth will come when all countries learn to respect the Jews."

"I think something marvelous is happening... I think we are on our way," he remarked.