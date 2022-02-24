A board member of a large German health insurance company has come forward to blow the whistle on the true number of COVID vaccine side effects.

BKK is a German insurance company that offers statutory health insurance for employees. One of its board members, Andreas Schöfbeck confirmed that there were about 400,000 doctor visits in relation to COVID vaccine complications.

"According to our calculations, we consider 400,000 visits to the doctor by our policyholders because of vaccination complications to be realistic to this day," Schöfbeck told WELT. "Extrapolated to the total population, this value would be three million."

The report said that based on an analysis of millions of people insured under BKK, the German health insurance company has found that there are "significantly higher figures for side effects than the Paul Ehrlich Institute." Schöfbeck said that the data is an "alarm signal."

The report added that for the first time, the German health insurance company's statistics on the COVID vaccine side effects that are now available show that based on the data of millions of insured persons insured by the BKK, the "total number of side effects is therefore many times higher than those reported by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI)."

"The numbers determined are significant and urgently need to be checked for plausibility," Schöfbeck remarked.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the data showed similar numbers to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reporting system in the U.S., which gives insight to the higher number of COVID vaccine side effects than "what we are being told by our medical elites."

This week in Singapore, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced that they recorded up to 10 cases of serious adverse events among children aged five to 11 who took the Pfizer COVID vaccine, the only vaccine approved for that age group, CNA reported. As of the month end of January, there had been 238,253 doses given to children in the aforementioned age group.

The HSA announced that it recorded reports on "seizures, appendicitis, drop in blood pressure, allergic reaction, abnormal renal function and swelling of small blood vessels." They insisted, however, that the reports do not "necessarily mean that the vaccine has caused these serious (adverse events)," arguing that the COVID side effects may have ben caused by an "underlying or undiagnosed disease" or simply be "coincidental."

The health authority continues to "closely [monitor]" the COVID side effects among children.

Meanwhile in the U.S., a new study claims that most people who get the vaccine or 76% of the side effects reported by COVID vaccine recipients are "likely the same effects and attributable to nocebo responses," Medical News Today reported.

Study authors defined "nocebo responses" as the adverse events that are elicited by placebos. Researchers believe that participants in the trial who have received a placebo may "genuinely experience the effect of the actual substance" despite being fully aware that they received a placebo.

Now, scientists are claiming that those who received the actual shot and are experiencing COVID vaccine side effects are actually reporting a "nocebo response."

Dr. Erica Smith downplayed the COVID vaccine side effects, saying, "a significant proportion of adverse events reported in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines are unrelated to the treatment itself and are instead attributable to the nocebo effect," and hopes that this can help in "increasing vaccine acceptance."